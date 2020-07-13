19 states have COVID-19 recovery rate higher than national average of 63.02 pc: Centre

NEW DELHI: Nineteen states and union territories have a COVID-19 recovery rate higher than the national average of 63.02 per cent, the Centre said on Monday, asserting that coordinated steps taken by it along with state governments have contributed to a “gradual surge” in the recovery of patients.

It also said that there are 30 states and union territories (UTs) that have a fatality rate lower than the national average of 2.64 per cent.

The norms and standards for home isolation care along with use of oximeters have also helped to keep a check on asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients without burdening the hospital infrastructure, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement. (AGENCIES)