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Home / Latest News / 19 State Taxes Officers Transferred, Posted Across J&K

19 State Taxes Officers Transferred, Posted Across J&K

JAMMU, Sept 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has ordered transfers and postings of 19 officers of the State Taxes Department with immediate effect. The order includes Junior Scale JKAS officers and State Tax Officers, with postings across enforcement...

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Daily Excelsior
05:57 PM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has ordered transfers and postings of 19 officers of the State Taxes Department with immediate effect. The order includes Junior Scale JKAS officers and State Tax Officers, with postings across enforcement wings and tax circles in Jammu and Kashmir. The officers have been deemed relieved from their present postings wherever applicable.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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