19 persons bitten by stray dog in Mendhar

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 10: At least 19 persons have been bitten by a stray dog in Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district on Tuesday, triggering concern among residents over the growing menace of stray dogs in the area.

According to the report submitted by the Block Medical Officer (BMO), Mendhar to the Chief Medical Officer, Poonch, a total of 19 persons reported at Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Mendhar, following a dog bite incident on November 10.

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Block Medical Officer Mendhar, Dr Ghazala Chaudhary, shared the details of the affected persons, confirming that all 19 cases were reported at the government health facility. The official report also contains details of the victims' age groups, residential locations and categories of dog bites.

As per the medical report, the affected persons include residents of Sagra, Ari Kasab, Dabra, Sakhi Maidan, Dharana, Jara Wali Gali, Topa, Chajjla, Basooni, Gohlad, Thera Topa and Mankote, besides people from outside the region who were presently staying in Mendhar.

The report further classifies 10 cases under Category-II and nine under Category-III. The victims belong to different age groups, ranging from 14 to 65 years. The report was formally submitted to the CMO, Poonch, for information and necessary action.

Meanwhile, the incident has once again highlighted the growing concern over stray dogs in Mendhar. Locals have urged the district administration and concerned departments to take immediate measures to address the problem and ensure public safety, particularly in busy market areas.