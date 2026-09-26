1,865 posts vacant in North Kashmir hospitals: Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 25: As many as 1,865 posts are lying vacant across healthcare institutions in Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara districts, including 426 Medical Officer, 210 consultant and 1,229 paramedical posts, amid substantial patient inflow at several Sub-District Hospitals (SDHs), according to a Government reply placed before the Legislative Assembly today.

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The figures were provided by the Health and Medical Education Department in response to a starred question by Sopore MLA Irshad Rasool Kar on patient inflow, vacancies and healthcare infrastructure in the three north Kashmir districts.

SDH Sopore has 162 vacant posts, including 16 consultant, 31 Medical Officer and 98 paramedical posts. SDH Tangmarg has 150 vacancies, SDH Kupwara 126, SDH Pattan 106 and SDH Kreeri 105.

Other significant vacancies include 101 posts at SDH Chandoosa, 78 at Uri, 76 at Gurez, 70 at Sogam, 61 at Rohama, 56 at Kralpora, 51 at Tangdar and 46 at Langate.

The vacancies come amid heavy patient footfall at several of these hospitals.

As per the Government, SDH Kupwara records the highest monthly patient inflow at 33,000, followed by SDH Pattan with 25,604 and SDH Tangmarg with 20,839.

SDH Kreeri receives 15,105 patients a month, while SDH Sogam records 10,500.

SDH Kralpora, as per the Government, receives 9,500 patients monthly, followed by Rohama at 7,384, Langate at 6,000, Chandoosa at 5,901, Kralgund at 3,900, Vilgam at 3,000 and Gurez at 2,323.

The reply also provided data on serious illnesses reported and referred from healthcare institutions in Baramulla and Kupwara.

At GMC Handwara, 40 cancer cases were recorded in 2023, 50 in 2024 and 40 in 2025.

Heart-attack cases stood at 195, 200 and 190 respectively, while brain-haemorrhage cases were 85, 90 and 80 during the three years.

At GMC Baramulla, the department reported 243 cancer cases, 1,063 heart-attack cases and 365 brain-haemorrhage cases in the reported/referred data provided to the House. On SDH Sopore, the department said the hospital had earlier functioned as District Hospital Baramulla before the establishment of GMC Baramulla under the centrally sponsored scheme for setting up new medical colleges attached to existing district/referral hospitals.

With GMC Baramulla established and District Hospital Baramulla designated as its associated hospital, the department said the facility was upgraded to provide tertiary healthcare services.

Regarding SDH Sopore, the department said it was "sensitive of the matter" and was making efforts to improve infrastructure and strengthen facilities and services in accordance with IPHS-2022 norms, keeping in view patient workload, service requirements and available resources.