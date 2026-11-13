181 Junior Scale JKAS Officers Granted Selection Grade
JAMMU, Nov 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded sanction to the grant of Selection Grade (Non-Functional) in Level 10A in favour of 181 Junior Scale officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS). See Order Copy Click...
JAMMU, Nov 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded sanction to the grant of Selection Grade (Non-Functional) in Level 10A in favour of 181 Junior Scale officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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