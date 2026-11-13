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Home / Latest News / 181 Junior Scale JKAS Officers Granted Selection Grade

181 Junior Scale JKAS Officers Granted Selection Grade

JAMMU, Nov 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded sanction to the grant of Selection Grade (Non-Functional) in Level 10A in favour of 181 Junior Scale officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS). See Order Copy Click...

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Daily Excelsior
05:27 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded sanction to the grant of Selection Grade (Non-Functional) in Level 10A in favour of 181 Junior Scale officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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