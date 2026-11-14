181 JKAS officers granted Selection Grade

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has accorded sanction to the grant of Selection Grade (Non-Functional) in Level 10A in favour of 181 Junior Scale officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS).

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As per an order issued by the General Administration Department, among the officers who have been granted the Selection Grade are Indra Thakur, Ranjeet Singh, Delex Namgyal, Sushil Khajuria, Mohammad Iqbal Mir, Iftakhar Ahmed, Anjum Bashir Khan Khattak, Aliya Tabassum, Fareed Ahmad, Kashyp Neeha Pandita, and Imtiyaz Amin Naik.

Dhruv Gupta, Nirbhay Sharma, Pankaj Singh, Irtiza Jeelani, Mohammad Altaf Ganie, Samridhi Sharma, Afshan Hamal, Sobia Fatima, Varun Kumar Choudhary, and Azhar Amin are the other officers who have been granted the Selection Grade.

Similarly, Sajad Ahmad Bhat, Aamir Bashir Runyal, Ibrar Hussain, Muzzaffar Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Toqeer, Ayaz Ahmad, Sheetal, Sadia Ahmed, and Shivani Gotra have also been granted the Selection Grade.

Shahbaz, Maqbool Ahmed, Roopali Arora, Shakeeb Arsallan, Mir Tajamul, Mohib Ali Bukhari, Akshar Kotwal, Tanvi Gupta, Anjali Gandotra, and Sonika Sudan are the other officers to have been granted the Selection Grade by the J&K Government.

The GAD order further said that officers Syed Muiz Qadri, Suresh Singh, Aparna Sharma, Supinder Kour, Basharat Mahmood, Fatima, Komal Sharma, Rouf Ahmad Lone, Niamatullah Sheikh, and Kannu Mangotra were also granted the Selection Grade.

Malik Aasif Ahmad, Radhika Sohan, Sameer Ahmad Dar, Anu Sharma, Asha Kumari Sharma, Mohammad Tahir, Vipan Kumar, Sheikh Ansar Hussain, Mayank Sharma, and Manik Singh Rathore are the other officers given the Selection Grade, the order said.

Similarly, the other grantees of the Selection Grade are Kanav Mahajan, Ridhima Sharma, Misbah Arjumand, Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Sahil Randhawa, Adnan Tariq, Mohammad Iqbal Zargar, Zeeshan Khan, Monika Sharma, and Sheetal Choudhary.

Officers Sayima Rukhsar, Amandeep Singh, Sayed Mazhar Ali Jafri, Roohi Khajuria, Anis Ahmed Wani, Sonia Khajuria, Raman Jandyal, Priyanka Gupta, Umer Bashir, and Syed Eyad Qadri have also been granted the Selection Grade.

Siddarth Dubey, Anjana Sudan, Tamana Seth, Sofia Akhter, Iqra Syed, Nisha Rani, Saqib Murtaza, Karanjet Singh, Amit Kumar, Sumit Kohli, and Ankit Gupta are the other Junior Scale JKAS officers to have granted the Selection Grade.

The GAD order further said that among the other officers granted the Selection Grade are Sahil Mahajan, Ranjeet Kour, Noreen Choudhary, Anurag Sharma, Peunika Marwaha, Zahid Rashid, Jatinder Pal Singh, Alka Misra, Sandeep Singh, and Aarti.

Deepika Sharma, Anjad Hussain Keen, Nowshad Anjum Mir, Adnan Nazir, Rupali Jasrotia, Sushant Mahajan, Santosh Kumar, Manjeet Singh, Shruti Sharma, and Jahid Azad are the other officers to get the Selection Grade.

Similarly, officers Shivani Deonia, Manoj Kumar, Pardeep Kumar Shan, Aafreen Wahid Ganai, Priyanka Sharma, Shakeel Ahmed, Anil Kumar, Kanika Gupta, Aabida Nabi, and Sakshi Mahajan have also been granted the Selection Grade.

Officers Neeraj Kumar Bhargav, Nishtha Nayyar, Irfan Ul Ashaq, Namrita Bhan, Aflaq Ahmed, Naser Javiad, Malika Raina, Sheikh Attar, Sachin Sharma, and Bashir Ahmad Malik were also granted the Selection Grade.

Among the other grantees of the Selection Grade are Shashank Padha, Abhimanyu Singh, Mohammad Ismail Ganie, Sonabar Altaf, Uttam Singh Palsar, Sachin, Imtisaal Rasool, Rahul Sharma, Ashfaq Hussain, and Chander Mohini.

Rahul Sharma, Arifa Iqbal Lone, Sandeep Kour, Ubaid Ul Khazir, Hidaitullah Mir, Ankush Tripathi, Amir Suhail, Imtiyaz Ahmad Lone, Shakil Ahmad Lone, and Ajay Singh are the other Junior Scale JKAS officers to have been granted the Selection Grade.

Officers Hemant Vaid, Mahnaz Chishti, Mohammad Maroof, Swati Gupta, Jagdeep Singh, Shakil Ahmed, Khalid Zaffar, Aashna, Maneet, and Gulzar Bin Rehman have also been granted the Selection Grade, as per the GAD order.

Zamir Ali Ganaie, Monish Kumar, Rubia Afroz Inqalabi, Ravi Kumar, Samina Khatoon, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Ankush Sharma, Adil Shabir, Sahil Verma, and Nasir Ahmed are the other officers to have been granted the Selection Grade, it said.

The order added that officers Varnika Raj, Bibi Rehana Kazmi, Deachen Chondol, Sahir Majeed, Pankaj Sharma, Tasleem Javaid, Monika Sambyal, Junaid Amin Bhat, Himat Kumar Raina, and Mohammad Aurif Wagay have also been awarded the Selection Grade.