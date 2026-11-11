18 tourists injured in Tempo Traveller mishap

LG directs for best treatment

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 10: At least 18 tourists were injured after a Tempo Traveller met with an accident at Sumbal Bala on the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) Road in Ganderbal district today.

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An official said that the injured were shifted to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Gund for emergency treatment, where they were assessed and provided medical care.

Eight of the injured were referred to SKIMS Soura in Srinagar for specialised treatment, while those with minor injuries remained admitted at PHC Gund under observation.

Those referred to SKIMS Soura were identified as Sharda Rani, 58, wife of Ramesh Ji, and Ramesh Ji, 52, both from Ahmedabad, Gujarat; Jayesh, 42, son of Subash Chander, from Surat, Gujarat; Shobhna Patel, 50, wife of Rajesh Kumar Patel, and Rajesh Kumar, son of Devubhai Patel, both from Ahmedabad; and Swapnadyuti Ghosh, 24, daughter of Surajit Ghosh, Mala Ghosh, 48, wife of Surajit Ghosh, and Surajit Ghosh, 61, son of late Krishna Dulal, all from West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha spoke to the senior officials and inquired about the health and well-being of the tourists who were injured in an unfortunate road accident. He has directed the officials and Director, SKIMS to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said: "I spoke with senior officials, Director, SKIMS, and the Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal regarding the unfortunate road accident at Sumbal Bala, Ganderbal. 8 injured tourists from Gujarat and West Bengal have been referred to SKIMS. I have directed the officials and the Director, SKIMS to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured. Praying for their speedy recovery."