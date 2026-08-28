18 J&K Civil Service Officers Named In IAS Promotion Lists For 2019, 2020

JAMMU, Aug 28 : The Government of India has issued the promotion-based Select Lists for induction of Jammu and Kashmir State Civil Service officers into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) for the selection years 2019 and 2020.

The lists were formally notified on August 28, 2026, by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. The exercise has been carried out under the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, along with the IAS (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955.

The notified panels relate to vacancies in the AGMUT cadre of the IAS earmarked for officers being inducted through the State Civil Service promotion quota.

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2019 Panel Includes 18 J&K Officers

For the 2019 selection year, the authorities have prepared a Select List against vacancies that occurred during the period from January 1 to December 31, 2019.

The panel comprises the following 18 officers from the Jammu and Kashmir segment of the State Civil Service:

Babila Rakwal, Anil Koul, Shabnam Shah Karnili, Dr. Ghulam Nabi Itco, Rachna Sharma, Leela Padha, Kusum Badyal, Vivek Sharma, Rajinder Singh Tara, Tariq Hussain Ganai, Munir-ul-Islam, Mohammad Harun Malik, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Jatinder Singh, Sajjad Hussain Ganai, Anoo Malhotra, Shamim Ahmad and Nitu Gupta.

Five Officers Figure in 2020 Selection Panel

For the subsequent 2020 selection year, the government has included five officers in the promotion Select List.

The officers named in the panel are Nisar Ahmad Wani, Prediman Krishan Bhat, Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Bhawani Rakwal and Smita Sethi.

The 2020 list pertains to vacancies that arose between January 1 and December 31, 2020.

Panels Finalised Through Prescribed Selection Process

As per the notification, the Select Lists were drawn up on April 24, 2026, in accordance with Regulation 5(5) of the IAS (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955.

The panels subsequently received approval on August 3, 2026, under Regulation 7(2) of the same regulations.

The selection process covers eligible State Civil Service officers for appointment to the AGMUT cadre against vacancies available under the promotion quota.

Wani’s Inclusion Subject to Integrity Certificate

The notification contains a specific condition concerning Nisar Ahmad Wani.

His name in the 2019 Select List has been included on a provisional basis, subject to the State Government furnishing the required Integrity Certificate.

Wani’s inclusion in the 2020 panel has likewise been kept provisional and remains dependent upon fulfilment of the same integrity-clearance requirement.

2020 Panel Expanded by One Officer

The Centre has also clarified that the 2020 Select List contains the name of one additional officer beyond the normal prescribed size of the panel.

The additional inclusion has been made by invoking the second proviso to Regulation 5(5) of the IAS (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955.

The notification marks a significant administrative development for Jammu and Kashmir, paving the way for eligible State Civil Service officers to enter the IAS through the promotion channel and serve in the AGMUT cadre, subject to applicable conditions and clearances.

See Notification Click Here.....