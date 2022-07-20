18 injured in separate road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu, Jul 20: As many as 18 people were injured in two separate road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi and Rajouri districts on Wednesday, police said.

In Reasi, 14 people, including four children, were injured after a minibus collided head-on with a truck on the Katra-Reasi road, they said.

The injured have been hospitalised, they said.

In Rajouri, four people were injured after a goods carrier fell off the road at Khorinar along the Line of Control (LoC) after its driver lost control of the vehicle, the police said.

The injured, including the driver of the vehicle, were immediately rescued by Army personnel from a nearby Rashtriya Rifles unit and administered first aid before being taken for further treatment, they said.

The Army’s prompt response and help were highly appreciated by the family members of the injured and locals, they said. (Agencies)