Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / 18 Injured After Mini-Bus Falls Into Ditch In J&K's Udhampur

18 Injured After Mini-Bus Falls Into Ditch In J&K's Udhampur

JAMMU, Oct 15: A mini-bus travelling from Udhampur to Dhandal skidded off the road and fell into a ditch near Johnu in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday, injuring 18 people. The injured were shifted to the Associated Hospital...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:00 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Oct 15: A mini-bus travelling from Udhampur to Dhandal skidded off the road and fell into a ditch near Johnu in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday, injuring 18 people. The injured were shifted to the Associated Hospital of Government Medical College (GMC), Udhampur, for treatment.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he had spoken to Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Ananth Dwivedi after learning about the accident. He added that no casualties had been reported and that the district administration was providing all necessary assistance.

“My office is in touch with the district administration,” Singh said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra