JAMMU, Oct 15: A mini-bus travelling from Udhampur to Dhandal skidded off the road and fell into a ditch near Johnu in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on Thursday, injuring 18 people. The injured were shifted to the Associated Hospital of Government Medical College (GMC), Udhampur, for treatment.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he had spoken to Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Ananth Dwivedi after learning about the accident. He added that no casualties had been reported and that the district administration was providing all necessary assistance.

“My office is in touch with the district administration,” Singh said.