18 Amarnath Yatris Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision At Chanderkote, All Stable: DC Ramban

Ramban, July 13: Eighteen Amarnath Yatra pilgrims sustained minor injuries after a multi-vehicle collision involving two JKRTC buses, a car and a private bus at Langar Point in Chanderkote area of Ramban district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban said that the accident occurred when two JKRTC buses, part of the Pahalgam-bound convoy, collided. The impact caused one of the buses to hit a car, which was then pushed into a private bus.

He said all the injured pilgrims were shifted to District Hospital Ramban, where they are undergoing treatment.

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Their condition is stated to be stable, with all having sustained minor injuries.

Police have taken cognisance of the incident and started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.(KNC)