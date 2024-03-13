Cremation
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Jia Lal Gupta (Retd Ex Engg PHE) S/o Isher Dass Bucha, R/o H. No 322 Sarwal, New Plot, Jammu.
Cremation shall take place at Jogi Gate, cremation ground on 14 March 2024 at 2.30 PM.
Grief Stricken
Mrs Sushma Gupta (Wife)
Mrs Neha Gupta & Mr Aditya Gupta (Daughter in Law & Son)
Mrs Roopali Mahajan & Dr Ronak Arora (Daughter & Son in Law)
Grand Children: Aayan & Veer
Contact NO: 7889832128, 9419125403, 8717007969
CREMATION
With profound grief & sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt Raj Devi (Retd Sr. Accountant, AG Office, Jammu) W/o Dr Sham Lal Bhagat (Retd Director AH Deptt. Jammu) R/o F-104, Lower Shiv Nagar Adjoining AG Colony, near Women Polytechnic College, Shakti Nagar Jammu on 13-3-24.
The Cremation will take place at Shakti Nagar Cremation Ground at
12 Noon on 14th March 2024.
GRIEF STRICKEN
Dr Sham Lal Bhagat- Husband
Son & Daughter-in-law
Manmeet & Rohini
Daughter & Son-in-law
Dr Jyoti & Dr Mamit
cremation
Very sad and aggrieved to inform that our beloved mother Smt. Kanta Devi W/o Lt. Sh. Vaishno Dev Singh Dalpatia R/o 53 Trikuta Nagar extention has left this material world for heavenly abode.
Cremation will take place on 14 March 2024 (Thursday) at 12. Noon at Jogi Gate.
Grief Sticken
Daughter in law & Sons
Smt. Neelam Kumari & Sahadev Singh Dalpatia
Smt. Neena & Sh. Kapil Dev Singh Dalpatia
Daughters and Sons in law
Lt. Smt. Kanchan & Sh. Virender Singh Jamwal
Smt. Anju Jamwal & Sh. Jai Singh Jamwal
Smt. Meenu Rajput & Sh. Raghubir Singh
Grand Sons: Vishal Dev Singh, Varun Dev Singh, Arun Dev Singh and Saharsh Dev Singh.
TENTH DAY KRIYA
With heavy heart and profound grief we inform about the sad demise of our beloved mother, Smt. Shanta Aima (Shyama Jee) W/o Late Prof. Roshan Lal Aima, of Fateh Kadal Srinagar – Kashmir, presently residing at D-302, Satisar Apartments, Sector 7, Dwarka, New Delhi, on 11th March 2024, in New Delhi.
Tenth Day Kriya will be performed on 20th March 24 at Gauri Shankar Mandir, Palam, at 8 AM followed by an assembly at our residence D-302 Satisar Apartments, Dwarka at 11 AM.
We pray to the almighty, may her divine soul attain the state of eternal bliss – ‘Moksha’. Om Shanti.
Grief Striken:
Mr. Manish Aima – Son
Mrs. Rashmi Aima & Mr. Ashish Aima -Daughter in Law & Son
Mrs. Nancy Kaul -Sister in Law
Mrs. Kusum & Mr. Ramesh Kumar Raina -Sister in Law & Brother in Law
Mrs. Anu Aima & Mr. Anil K Aima
Mrs. Sushma & Mr. Virendra Salman
Mrs. Saroj Aima
Mrs. Meenakshi Langar & Mr. Rakesh Langar
Mrs. Rani Wali (W/o Late Mr. M L Wali)
Mrs Suman Wali (W/o Mr. R K Wali)
Grand Daughters:
Isha, Saanvi, Saiyette and Sharika
Samast Wali, Aima and Raina Parivar
Contact Number – 9810660346
TENTH DAY KRIYA
With heavy hearts and profound sorrow, we announce the unfortunate passing of our beloved patriarch, Sh. Shadi Lal Koul, (Retd. SDE – BSNL) S/o Late Sh. Amar Nath Koul. Original R/O 2nd Bridge, Sheelteng, Habba Kadal, Presently at F-8, SBI Officers Flats, Upper Rajender Nagar, Near B.S.N.L Exchange, Bantalab, Jammu, attainted nirvana on the 8th of March 2024.
TENTH DAY KRIYA WILL BE HELD AT AKHNOOR GHAT ON 16-03-24 AT 6:30 AM & ASSEMBLY WILL BE HELD AT SHARDA MATA TEMPLE, LOWER RAJENDER NAGAR, BANTALAB, JAMMU AT 11:00 AM.
GRIEF STRICKEN:
Smt. Sarla Koul- Wife
Son and Daughter-in-Law:
Mr. Kuldeep Koul (SBI Emp.) and Mrs. Amrita Koul (9419235044/ 9419196813)
Mr. Ajay Kaul and Mrs. Meenakshi Koul
Daughter and Son-in-Law:
Mrs. Urveshi Gagroo and Mr. Rahul Gagroo (8800044645/9560102576)
Mrs. Archana Zalpuri and Mr. Navin Zalpuri
Brother-in-Law and Sister-in-Law:
Mrs. Chuni Devi Kotha (9582500221)
Mrs. Durga Rani and Mr. D. N. Kotha (9012873469)
Brother and Sister-in-Law:
Mr. B.L. Koul (Retd. SBI Emp.) and Mrs. Sushma Koul (9810311395)
Sister and Brother-in-Law:
Mrs. Nancy and Mr. R. K. Dhar (Retd. SBI Emp.) (9419119019)
Mrs. Santosh and Mr. G. L. Raina (Retd. SBI Emp.) (9372188137)
Mrs. Usha and Mr. B.L. Raina (9818737003)
Mrs. Kaki and Mr. Ramesh Raina (9469662499)
Grandchildren: Aarya Koul, Jeevansh Gagroo, Yugansh Gagroo, Ayush Koul, Mahi Koul, Pranav Zalpuri, Sidhant Zalpuri
SAMAST PARIVARS OF KOUL, RAINA, DHAR, KOTHA, BHAN, GAGROO, ZALPURI
10TH DAY KRIYA
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Mr. Rahul Bhat (Shibi) S/o Late Sh. Ramesh Kumar Bhat (Mahnoori) from Village Mahnoora District Budgam Tehsil Chadoora Kashmir A/P Lane No.18, Block No. 96, Flat No.5, Jagti Migrant Camp Nagrota, Jammu.
10th Day Kriya will be performed at Sainik School Nagrota on 18-03-2024 Monday at 7 AM while Assembly at behind Lane No.20, Near Ration Depot Jagti Nagrota, Jammu at 10.30 AM.
Grief Stricken
Guddi Bhat – Mother
Brother & Bhabi
Abhinandan Bhat & Khushi Raina/Bhat
Kiran Bhat – Tayi
Ankur Bhat & Arti Bhat – Brother & Bhabi
Children: Arav Bhat, Harika Bhat, Rihan Bhat
Mob: 8082670564, 9541758860
Tenth day Kriya
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad and untimely demise of our beloved Lt Smt Sheela Pandita (Pyari) W/o Lt Sh Dwarika Nath Pandita of Turigam Dev Bug, Kulgam, at present Sector 4, Ward No 14, Near Lala Ji’s Ashram Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu
Tenth Day Kriya will be performed on 16.03.2024 (Saturday) at Akhnoor Ghat followed by assembly for prayer meeting at Muthi Ghat near (Directorate of School Education) at 12 Noon
Grief Stricken:-
Pandita family, Bhan family & Koul family
7006323154, 9086021139, 6006012511
condolence
PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK OFFICERS ASSOCIATION, J&K deeply condoles the sad demise of Com. V. K. Dutta, General Secretary AIBRF J&K Chapter and former General Secretary of PNBOA-J&K. Contributions of Com. V. K. Dutta will be remembered forever in building strong and vibrant units of AIBEA and AIBOA in J&K.
PNBOA-J&K dips its banner to pay tributes to Com. Dutta.
choubarsi
“As we observe your fourth death anniversary, we remember your ideals and cherished values of contentment, simplicity, commitment and sacrifice.”
The Choubarsi of Late Yatinder Pal Gupta S/o Late Lal Chand of Bhaderwah shall be performed at Dewan Janj Ghar Sarwal Jammu on 14th March, 2024, (11.30 a.m. onwards).
Remembered by :
(Babhis)
Smt. Satya Gupta W/o Late Yash Pal Gupta
Smt. Santosh Gupta W/o Late Narinder Pal Gupta
Sh. Kirti Pal Gupta (Brother)
Smt. Vinod Gupta W/o Late Baldev Raj Gupta (Sister)
Amit Gupta (Son)
Smt. Shruti & Ashish Gupta (Daughter-in-law & Son)
Dr. Monika & Anuj Gupta (Daughter-in-law & Son)
Aaditya, Anushka, Awanya, Arjit
718, Subash Nagar, Jammu.
Mobile : 9419186143, 9596800667
Fifth day
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Son in Law Sh. Varun Mahajan Husband of Karuna Gupta R/o Malhotra street Jammu.
The fifth day will be performed on Friday 15th March 2024 at Aggarwal Dharamshala Vivekanand Chowk Jammu from 10.30 to 11.30 AM.
Grief Stricken
Gurdayal Gupta & Veena Gupta (Father in Law & Mother in Law)
Tarun Gupta & Anu Radha Rajput (Brother in law & Sister in Law)
Contact No: 7006448833, 9858830932
Barkhi
Time flies so fast, it has been one year now, you and your good qualities will always remain in our heart. We all family members miss you a lot.
Barkhi of our beloved Late Mrs Vijay Gupta W/o Sh. Raj Kumar Gupta (Raji Shah) will be performed at our home H. No 444 Near Shiv Mandir 3rd Bridge Shakti Nagar Jammu on 15th March 2024. (Friday) at 12.00 Noon)
Grief STricken
Devi Kiln, Mishriwala
Contact No: 9419186376, 9419220374, 9419631478
Uthala
With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform sad demise of our beloved Smt Swarn Nath W/o Lt Sh. Dwarka Nath R/o Raipur, Bantalab, Jammu who left for heavenly abode on 11th March 2024 Monday.
Uthala will be performed on 15th of March 2024 Friday at our residence at 4.00 PM.
Deeply remembered by
Son & Daughter in Law
Sh. Shiv Sharma & Smt Monika Sharma
Daughters and Son in Laws
Smt Anita Sharma & Sh. Sanjeev Dubey
Smt Anu Sharma & Lt Sh. Vinod Kumar
Smt Neeru Sharma & Sh. Vidhu Bhushan Sharma
Smt Ritu Sharma & Sh. Manoj Khajuria
Smt Mridula Sharma & Sh. Virender Sharma
Deeply Remembered by all Grand Children
Mobile No: 06388900565
Masvar & Waharvar
Your life was a blessing, your memories a treasure, you are loved, missed beyond words & measures.
A year has passed since you left us for your heavenly abode but there is not a single moment when we have not missed you.
Maswar & Vaharvar of our beloved Sh. Bushan Lal Koul S/o Late Prem Nath Koul originally from Poolia, Verinag, Anantnag will be performed on 14th and 15th of March 2024 at our residence H.No. 286-A, Lane M, Duraga Nagar, Sector 2, Jammu.
May Almighty grant everlasting peace and moksha to the departed noble soul.
Deeply Missed and Remembered by
All Nears and Dears
MOURNING AND 10TH DAY KRIYA
WITH PROFOUND GRIEF AND SORROW, WE INFORM UNTIMELY DEATH OF OUR BELOVED FATHER SH BALKRISHEN PANDIT S/O LT DINA NATH PANDIT ORIGINALLY FROM UMANAGRI BRARIANAGAN UTTERSOO KASHMIR PRESENTLY RESIDING AT SRB 24 C SHIPRA RIVERA INDIRAPURAM GHAZIABAD.
TENTH DAY KRIYA WILL BE HELD ON 19TH MARCH 2024 AT MURAD NAGAR.
GRIEF STRICKEN
RAJ DULARI PANDIT -WIFE
OMPRAKASH PANDIT – BROTHER
KISHNA DHAR -SISTER
SAMAST PARIVAR HANDOO ANNATNAG, BAMBROO AKURA AND KATH BILASPUR (SISTERS)
KUSUM & MANORANJAN PANDIT- DAUGHTER-IN-LAW AND SON
RAHI & SUMAN PANDIT- DAUGHTER-IN-LAW AND SON
RINKI JI & KIRAN PANDIT- DAUGHTER-IN-LAW AND SON
ARTI & ARUN KOUL- DAUGHTER AND SON-IN-LAW
JYOTI & SANJAY PANDIT- DAUGHTER-IN-LAW AND SON
KALPANA & KANAYA BHAT- DAUGHTER AND SON-IN-LAW
GRAND CHILDREN:
KAVISH, AYUSH, SAYURI, KARAN KOUL, VAIBHAV BHAT, YUTIKA, TANISH, SHALIJA BHAT, Nitin
# 9910882227 # 7428452227#
TENTH DAY / KRIYA
With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt Krishni Sharma W/o Late Pt. Mast Ram Sharma (Rattanpur Wale) at present D – 341 Sainik colony Jammu on 06th March 2024.
Tenth Day will be performed on 15th March 2024 (Friday) at Ram Mandir, Sainik Colony, at 1000Hrs.
Kriya will be performed on 16th March 2024 (Saturday) at our residence.
Grief Stricken
Late Smt Vimla Sharma W/o HFO Priyawarat Sharma (Son & Daughter-in -Law)
Smt Santosh Sharma W/o Sh Sat Paul Sharma (Daughter & Son-in-Law)
Smt Sneh Lata W/o Late Shiv Kumar Sharma (Daughter & Son-in-Law)
Smt Anjali Sharma & Sushil Kumar (Grand Son & Grand Daughter-in-Law)
Smt Shivani Khajuria & Sh Navdeep Khajuria (Grand Daughter & Grand Son-in-Law)
Samarth, Sharika, Sankalp & Shivansh (Great Grand Children)
Mob: 9796816479, 9419616480, 7006051205
OBITUARY
With profound grief and sorrow we inform sad and untimely demise of our dear Hari Krishan Koul (Thimu Ji) S/o Late Sh Nand Lal Koul erstwhile resident of Laribal Krandigam Bejbahara Kmr on 11.3.2024 at Jammu.
Mourning is being observed at Community Hall, Lane No. 24, Jagti Migrant Colony Jammu.
10th Day Kriya will be performed at Baderkali Minder Thalwal Jammu on 20.3.2024 and assembly will be held at Muthi Ghat near Directorate of School Education Jammu at 11 am.
Grief Stricken :
Hemu Kaul- Son
Rashika Kaul- Daughter
Santosh Kaul (Tathi) Babi
Bansi Lal Kaul- Brother
Rajinder Kaul- Brother
Ramesh Kaul- Brother
Sunny Kaul- Nephew
B L Raina – Jija Ji
Dulari Kaul Raina- Sister
Tenth Day/Kriya/Uthala
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of Sh Dev Raj Raina (Retd. from GSI) S/o Late Sh. Basant Ram Raina (from Gaghwal).
10th day is on 14/03/2024 @ 10:30 AM
Kriya is on 15/03/2024
Rasam pagdi/ Uthala is on 16/03/2024 at our residence H.No 75/4 Shanti Nagar Kunjwani, Jammu.
Grief stricken
Surishta Raina -Wife
Brother and Bhabhi
Champa and Krishan Dev Raina-( retd GIS)
Anju Raina- Bhabhi
Arti and Sandeep Raina- Daughter in law and Son
Shivani and Pankaj Raina -Daughter in law and Son
Reyansh Raina- Grandson
Contact : 9797576700, 9055598787
10th Day/13th Day/Rasam Pagri
With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. RAMA JAMWAL W/o Late. Kuldeep Singh Jamwal R/o Vijaypur House No. 98, Ward No.9, who left for her heavenly abode on 5 Mar, 2024.
10th Day will be performed on 14/03/2024 (Thursday) at 10 am at our residence.
13th Day Kriya will be performed on 17/03/2024 (Sunday) at 12 Noon at our residence.
Rasam Pagri will be performed on 18/3/2024 (Monday) at 12 Noon at our residence.
Grief Stricken
Brother in law and Sister in law
Anita and Yograj Singh
Son & Daughter in law
Pallavi and Yogeshwar Singh
Daughters and Son in law
Deepika and Davinder Singh
Esha and Ashwani Kumar
Grand Children : Amulya, Yuvaan, Aahan, Rigvedita and Anand
9419104173, 8894318456
Uthala
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Vinay Kumar Dutta S/o Late Sh. B.N.Dutta on 1st March 2024.
Uthala will be held at Samriti Bhavan, Lower Hall, Gita Mandir, Bakshi Nagar on 15th March Friday (4 pm -5 pm)
Grief Stricken
Kiran Dutta – Wife (Retd. Post office )
Sons & Daughters in law
Surbhi & Sushan Dutta.
Ritika & Ishan Dutta.
Brothers and Bhabis
Sanyogta & Balbir Dutta
Renu & Vijay Dutta
Sushma & Late Vimal Dutta
Sisters and Brother in law
Parmod & Late Baldev Prashad Bali
Parvesh & Ashok Bali
Grandchildren: Yuvaan, Yashika, Vrishank and Tanishka.
Contact No: 6006440296, 9975987984, 7006779630
10TH DAY & 11TH DAY
With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh Krishan Dev Sharma S/o Late Lakshmi Chand R/o 351/P, Sect 2, Durga Nagar Jammu on 7th March, 2024.
TENTH AND 11TH DAY will be performed at our residence on 15th and 16th March, 2024 respectively.
Grief Stricken
Smt Vijay Sharma (Wife) (9055293723)
Mr Sourav Sharma (Son) (7889872660)
Mr Sachin & Smt Radhika (Nephew & Daughter-in-law)
Daughters & Son-in-laws
Smt Sheetal & Sh Kewal Krishan Sharma (9484141668)
Smt Shilpa & Sh Manoj Sharma (9797691948)
Smt Pratiba & Sh Tinu Sharma (7889793412)
Smt Divya Sharma
TENTH DAY/KRIYA
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Vaishno Sharma W/o Late Sh. B.D Sharma R/o Village Bhagtha, Katra.
Tenth Day shall be performed on 14-03-2024 (Thursday) at 11:00 AM at our residence Bhagtha Penthal Road Katra.
Kriya shall be performed on 15-03-2024 (Friday) at 12:00 Noon at our residence.
GRIEF STRICKEN
Jeth & Jathani
Sh Parkash Nath and Smt. Geeta Sharma
Son and Daughter-in-Law
Sh. Surinder Sharma and Smt. Rajni Sharma
Sh. Arun Sharma and Smt. Sheetal Jyoti
Daughter and Son-in-Law
Smt Rashmi and Sh. Vinod Sharma
Smt Neelam Sharma and Ram Kumar Dubey
Smt. Anita Sharma and Sh. Anil Khajuria
Grand Children: Aadvik, Satvik, Siya, Tiya, Tanmay, Devu, Aniket, Anikesh Diya
Mobile: 9622290237, 9419215130
10th Day
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the untimely sad demise of Smt. Renu Bala W/o Sh. Ranbir Singh R/o Butta Nagar Paloura Jammu on 5th of March 2024.
10th Day will be performed at our residence Butta Nagar Paloura Jammu on 14th of March 2024 (Thursday) at 11am.
Grief Stricken
Sh. Ranbir Singh (Husband)
Smt. Chanchal Devi (Mother in law)
Bhabhi & Brother-in-law
Smt. Rekha Devi and Sh. Jasbir Singh
Smt. Nancy Jamwal and Sh. Surinder Singh
Sister & Brother in law
Smt. Nirmal Manhas and Sh. Shashi Pal Singh
Jaiveer Singh (Son)- Raghav
Father and Mother
Smt Rani Devi & Sh Prakash Singh
Smt Reena Rani & Sh Rajesh Pathania (Brother and Sister-in-law)
Smt Anu Charak & Sh Rajeev Charak
Smt Deepmala & Sh Sanjeev Manhas (Sisters and Brother-in-law)
Diya , Devbrat Mannat, Chand, Gola, Queeni, Digvijay
Mob No. 8899790752, 9697512905
10th Day/13th Day
With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Abhishek Singh S/o Late Col S S Sambyal on 06 Mar 24.
Tenth Day/Kriya will be held at our residence H.No. 32, Lane 26, Swarn Vihar Police Colony, Jammu as under.
Tenth Day- 15 Mar 24 at 0900hrs
13th Day-18 Mar 24 at 1230hrs
Grief Stricken
Smt. Anu Sambyal- Mother
Sister and Brother-in-law
Smt. Abhisha & Sqn Ldr Anirudh
Tayaji & Tayiji
Smt Sneh & Col (Retd) Tarsem Singh
Smt. Simla W/o Late Kanchan Singh- Chachiji
Sambyal & Jamwal Families
9642434128, 9797825616, 9149571350
CONDOLENCE
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform you all that our beloved Sh. NARESH GUPTA JI, R/o H No 669 Bharat Nagar Rehari Colony Jammu who had long association with Prachin Hanuman Mandir ( Moti Bazar , Opp Sabzi Mandi ) left for heavenly adobe on 11-03-2024
We express our heartiest condolence on his sad & untimely demise. May God grant everlasting peace to the departed soul and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
FROM : THE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE OF PRACHIN HANUMAN MANDIR , MOTI BAZAR , OPP SABZI MANDI, JAMMU
Remembrance
Four years has passed when you left us for heavenly abode on 15.3.2020, we are still trying to reconcile with our lives that have changed irrevocably with your loss. Your legacy will remain alive and the values you imparted continue to be guiding the lives you have touched. You will be missed always.
In remembrance :-
Mrs. Santosh Kumari (Wife)
Sons and Daughter- in-Laws
Sh. Anoop Kumar (Sr. PO) & Smt. Kanchan Bala
Sh Vijay Kumar Bhagat (Insp.) & Smt. Seema Khatotra
Daughter and Son-in- law
Smt. Alka Rani & Sh. Naresh Kumar (JKAS)
Grand Children
Samikshak, Aman, Pranav, Akshit, Paras, Naman,
Jenny, Bhagat, Ananya, Nahul, Aadya & Hardik
Brother & Bhabhi
Dr. Ashok Kumar ( Retd. ADMO) & Smt. Sudesh Rani
Niece & Nephew
Meenakshi,Vimalkant, Kamalkant.
Sisters and Brother- in- laws :-
Smt. Shanti Devi & Sh. JR. Aryan (Retd. Xen)
Sh. Dewan Chand
Smt. Nirmala Devi & Sh. Girdhari Lal Bhagat
Choubarsi
Four years have passed since you left us but your memories are still with us forever”
Choubarsi of my beloved Wife Late Smt Jhansa Devi W/o Sh. Rajinder Singh Manhas shall be performed at our residence 241/1A South Extn Trikuta Nagar Jammu from 12.00 Noon Onwards on Thursday 14th March 2024.
Deeply Remembered by
Daughters & Son in Laws
Smt Anita Devi & Sh. Koshal Kotwal
Smt Rekha Rani & Sh. Jatinder Singh
Smt Reena Devi & Sh. Ashwani Kotwal
Daughter in Law & son
Smt Deepika & Sh. Amit Singh Manhas
Grand Children: Divesh, Aanvi, Yuvika, Arjun, Samaira, Sharvil & Shravik
CHOUBARSI
Four years have passed since you left us, but your sweet memories of love & affection, your smiling face, caring attitude always remain in our heart through out life. You are physically not with us. But we know you are protecting us always as usual. We miss you in every moment.
Choubarsi of our beloved Sh.N.R. Bhatti will be performed on 15-03-2024 (Friday) at 12 Noon at our residence W.No. 1 Arazi Samba.
Grief Stricken
Smt. Kanta Bhatti – Wife
Sons & Daughter-in-laws
Sh. K.K. Bhatti & Smt Neena
Sh. Sunil Bhatti & Smt. Nisha
Sh. Sushil Bhatti & Smt Arpana
Sh. Dimple Bhatti & Smt Anu
Daughters & Son-in-laws
Smt. Manisha & Sh. M.L. Verma
Smt. Rekha & Dr. Sanjeev Kumar
BARKHI
Barkhi of our beloved Late Smt. Prem Abrol shall be performed at our residence Hno.283, Lane no. 5, Colonel Colony, Talab Tillo, Bohri, Jammu on Friday 15th March, 2024 at 10:30 AM onwards.
GRIEF STRICKEN
(SON & DAUGHTER-IN-LAW)
Sh Rajesh Abrol & Smt Rekha Abrol
(DAUGHTER & SON-IN-LAW)
Late Smt Alka Gandotra & Sh Ramesh Gandotra
(GRAND CHILDREN)
Ishanvi & Ishan, Kanika, Atul & Goomsi
PH: 9419188624, 9906187826
Tenth day kriya
With profound grief and sorrow we inform about untimely demise of Sh. Krishan Lal Thusoo S/o Lt Sh. Madusudan Thusoo original resident of 164 Nar Singh Garh Karan Nagar Present address R/o Lane NO 3, Block No 14 Qtr No 15 Jagti Nagrota Jammu.
Tenth day Kriya will be performed at Akhnoor Ghat on 15-03-2024 (Friday) Assembly at Lane No 3, Block 14 Qtr No 15 Jagti Nagrota Jammu at 11.30 AM.
Grief Stricken
Smt Rani Thusoo -Wife
Kirti and Raj Kumar Bamezai -Daughter & Son in Law
Kiran Thusoo -Daughter
Thusoo Family, Bamezai Family, Pajnoo Family, Mahaldar Family, Trichal Family
Mobile No 7006327751, 9622212931, 9419270203
Obituary/Tenth Day Kriya
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the demise of our beloved Smt. Tita Koul W/o Late Ashok Kumar Koul originally resident of Ratnipora, Pulwama on March 12, 2024.
Mourning is being held at H. No – 109 (1st floor) Enclave – 1A, Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu (HDFC Bank Lane)
Tenth Day Kriya will be performed on March 21, 2024(Thursday) at Akhnoor Ghat and the assembly will be held at Muthi Ghat near Directorate of School Education at 10.30 AM.
Grief Stricken:
Smt. Manu and Puneet Koul -Daughter-in-law and Son
Shri Rohit Koul -Son
Smt. Lovely and Ajit Koul
Smt. Dolly and Ramesh Koul
Smt. Seema and Rajinder Koul
Smt. Neetu and Anil Koul
Smt. Girija and Pradeep Bhat
Smt. Rajni and Rakesh Bhat
Smt. Anjali and Anil Koul
Adarsh, Urvaishi, Anupam, Nikhil, Hardik
Kouls and Bhats
Phones: 965-443-4887, 7006441245, 8715048000, 7006044183
CONDOLENCE
Punjab National Bank Retirees Association J&K in its executive body meeting deeply mourn the sad and untimely demise of its GENERAL SECRETARY Sh. Vinay Kumar Dutta. The association puts on record his role in AIBOA movement in J&K. We pray to Almighty to grant Moksha to the departed soul and courage to the family members to bear the irreparable loss.
Verinder Pandita
President
remembrance (14th March)
Seven years have passed since you left us for heavenly abode but still its difficult to believe that you are not with us. We miss you and feel your presence in every moment of life.
Deeply missed by :
Rasvinder Kour – Wife
Gungavat Kour – Daughter
Nitsimrat Kour – Daughter
BARKHI
As entire year has passed since you decided to leave us and move on to the next life.
Having to live a life without you has been difficult. In loving memories, you shall continue to stay with us forever.
Barkhi of our beloved Vijay Kohli S/o Lt. Sh. Vas Dev Kohli & Lt. Smt. Kailash Kohli shall be performed on 14th March, 2024, Thursday 12 Noon at our residence Q.No.261, Near Education Board, Rehari Colony, Jammu.
Greatly loved and deeply Missed By:-
Smt. Sunita Kohli – Wife
Ms. Surbhi Kohli – Daughter
Mr. Rahul Kohli – Son
Smt. Kailash Kour – Mother-in-law
Brothers & Bhabhis
Lt. Sh. Ashok Kohli & Santosh Arya
Sh. Ashwani Kohli & Smt. Savita Kohli
Sh. Subash Kohli & Smt. Rajni Kohli
Sister & Brother-in-law
Smt. Neelam Puri & Sh. Ajay Puri
Sisters-in-law & Brothers-in-law
Smt. Anita Gupta & Sh. Rajeev Gupta
Smt. Dolly Arora & Sh. Dharmendra Arora
Daughers & Sons-in-law
Mrs. Shalini Kohli & Mr. Varun Anand
Mrs. Shivani & Mr. Ketan Sawhey
Vatsal, Vanya, Sanskriti, Kashvi – Grand Children
The Excellence Academy By Rahul Kohli
Contact No: 9419187261, 9797334172
FIFTH DAY
With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Jija Ji Sh. Surinder Pal Arora husband of Smt. Vijay Arora R/o Nanak Nagar, Jammu.
5th Day will be performed on Friday, 15/3/24 from 10 AM – 11 AM at Hari Mandir, Rehari Colony Jammu.
Grief Stricken
Brothers & Sisters-in-law
Lt. Sh. Yash Paul Gupta & Smt. Kamla Gupta
Sh. Sat Paul Gupta & Smt. Prem Gupta
Sh. Surinder Paul Gupta & Smt. Rajni Gupta
Sisters & Brothers-in-law
Smt. Urmil Gupta & Sh. Ram Ditta Gupta
Smt. Mukta & Sh. Girdhari Lal Gupta
Smt. Krishna & Sh. Kulbir Gupta
Contact No.: 9419131831, 7889859763, 9419160109
Uthala
With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Mother Smt Kanta Devi W/o Late Sh Bodh Raj Gupta R/o H.No 1073, Sec-8, Lane-10, Opposite Blooming Dale Public School, Nanak Nagar, Jammu who left for her heavenly abode on 29th of Feb 2024.
The Uthala will be performed on Saturday the 16th of March 2024 from 4.00 p.m to 5.00 p.m at Mahajan Hall Shalamar Road Jammu.
Grief Stricken
Sh Vijay Gupta & Smt Neelam Gupta (Son & Daughter in law)
Sh Ram Rattan Gupta & Smt Rajni Gupta (Son & Daughter in law)
Sh Rakesh Gupta (Son)
Sh Subash Gupta & Smt Neetu Gupta (Son & Daughter in law)
Sh Sanjay Gupta & Smt Raman Bala (Son & Daughter in law)
Sh Amrit pal Gupta & Smt Goldy Gupta (Son & Daughter in law)
Sh Om Prakash & Smt Rama Gupta (Daughter & Son in law)
Sh Jagdish Raj & Smt Raj Rani (Daughter & Son in law)
Sh Ashok Kumar & Smt Tripta Gupta (Daughter & Son in law)
Sh Sandeep Gupta & Smt Asha Gupta (Daughter & Son in law)
M/S Bodh Raj Vijay Kumar, Boota Ram Market
M/S Ram Rattan Rakesh Kumar, 37-C Ware House Jammu
M/S Jandyal Provision Store, Ustaad Mohalla
M/S Ram Provision Store, Kachi Chawni Jammu
Mobile : 9419260108, 9858679030, 9419147551
TENTH DAY & KRIYA
With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Mohan Singh Jamwal S/o Late Kishan Singh Jamwal R/o Susheel Nagar Camp Road Talab Tillo Jammu. (Surinsar wale) who left for heavenly abode on 6/3/2024.
TENTH DAY will be performed on 15/3/2024 (Friday) at our residence at 9.30 am and Kriya will be held on 16/3/2024 (Saturday) at 11am at our residence as well.
Grief Stricken :
Suraj Kanta (wife)
Daughter in laws and SonS
Smt. Vijay Jamwal & Madan Singh Jamwal
Smt. Rewa Rani & Manohar Singh Jamwal
Smt. Archna Kumari & Manmohan Singh Jamwal
KRIYA/RASAM PAGRI/UTHALA
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh Jaimal Singh Sambyal (Rtd teacher) R/o Mandi Thalora Samba.
KRIYA will be performed on 15/3/24 Friday at Tallab mandi Thalora Samba at 12.00 Noon.
RASAM PAGRI will be performed at our Residence at 1 pm.
Grief stricken
Shamma Sambyal (wife)
Sons & daughterS in law
Sh Raman Singh Sambyal & Smt Anuradha Sambyal
Sh Aman Sambyal & Smt Lata Sambyal
Daughter & Son in law
Smt Kiran Sambyal & Sh Karan Singh Jamwal
Mob no 9419125898, 9541380656, 9419304643
TENTH DAY/ KRIYA
With profound grief and sorrow we hereby inform the sad demise of our beloved Mother Smt Sansaro Devi W/o Late Sh Sewa Ram R/o Channi Himmat Jammu on 6th March 2024.
Tenth day will be performed on 15th March 2024 Friday in Panch Mandir Channi Himmat and Satsang will start at 12 noon, followed by Preeti bhojan.
KRIYA will be performed on 16th March Saturday at our residence 25/7 Channi Himmat Housing colony from 10 am onwards.
Grief Stricken
Son and Daughter in law
Sh Guldev Raj Bhagat IAS Retd and Smt Pushpa Bhagat
Sh Bodh Raj and Smt Kanchan Kumari
Sh Ashok Kumar and Smt Renu Kumari
Sh Vijay Kumar and Smt Sharda Kumari
Sh Devinder Kumar and Smt Leela Devi
Smt Melo Devi-Devrani
Grand Children
Dr Lalit Kumar and Dr Monica Bhagat, Rahul and Sheetal, Vishal, Varun, Akhil , Nikhil and Priya, Ajay, Manayata, Naman, Mriganka
Great Grand Children
Rishaanvi, Rihaansh, Shiraj, Grisha, Dakshita
shadmos and maswar
Those who live in our hearts their memories don’t fade away with time. Your presence is felt everywhere and every moment. We pray to God to bestow Moksh to your soul.
Shadmos and Maswar of our beloved father Lt Sh Shyam Lal Raina S/o Lt Sh Bal Ji Raina erstwhile Malik Bagh, Zaindar Mohalla Srinagar will be performed on 15th and 16th March 2024 respectively at our residence 2/52-A, Pamposh Colony, Janipur Jammu.
Deeply missed & remembered by
RAINA, PUNJABI, PESHIN, RAZDAN,KOUL
BARKHI
Barkhi of our beloved Miss Sonia Gupta D/o Sh. Ram Paul Gupta shall be performed on Thursday 14th March, 2024 at 12 Noon at our residence House No.104, Street No.7, Talab Tillo, Jammu.
Fondly Remembered & Missed by:-
Father & Mother
Sh. Ram Paul & Smt. Neelam Gupta
Taya & Tayi
Sh. Yash Paul & Smt. Vaishno Gupta
Chacha & Chachi
Sh. Kuldeep Raj & Smt. Neeta Gupta
Sh. Pawan Kumar & Smt. Sanjeevani Gupta
Sh. Romesh Kumar & Smt. Meenu Gupta
And All “Om Niwas” Family
Om Saw Mills
Om Joinery Mills, Atul Enterprises
9086111786, 9419185039, 8492078294
OBITUARY
With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform about the sad demise of our beloved mother Smt Ratna Saraf W/o Sh Ram Krishan Saraf on 12/03/2024 originally from Nai Sarak Srinagar presently at 1308 Sector 8 Faridabad.
Grief Stricken :
Ram Kishore Saraf – 08860037465
Vijay & Indu Saraf- 9780026162
Kuldeep & Kalpana Saraf-9811748240
Nirmala Koul (Saraf)- 9958184999
Hira Lal & Neerja Razdan – 9797359261/9797599261
Anil & Shashi Razdan – 9654959896
SAMAST SARAF & WANCHOO PARIVAR
CHAUBARSI
Chaubarsi Rituals of our beloved father will be performed at our residence, House Number 61 Mohalla Naban, Ward Number 12 Rajouri J&K on Friday, March 15 2024.
RSVP
(Sons & Daughters in Law)
Rajan & Simpy Pandita
Rahul & Savita Suri
(Sons in Law & Daughters)
Sh. Suresh Sharma & Seema Suri
Sh. Balram Malhotra & Prerna Malhotra
Sh. Jyoti Swaroop & Preet Suri
Grand Children: Shivam, Poonam, Gargi, Mamta, Lokesh,
Yashu, Hitesh, Dani, Mishti & Panash
Mob: 9958256625 / 9419171071
ANTIM ARDAS
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Sdrni Jasmeet Kour W/o S. Kulwant Singh R/o H No. 125, Sector 11, Nanak Nagar, Jammu who left for heavenly abode on 06/03/2024.
Arambh Shri Akhand Path Sahib at 09.30 am on 13 March 2024 at our residence.
Bhog Shri Akhand Path Sahib at 10.00 am on 15 March 2024 followed by
Kirtan/Antim Ardas from 11.00 am to 12.30 am followed by Guru Ka Langar at Shri Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Nanak Nagar, Jammu.
GRIEF STRICKEN
S. Kulwant Singh (Husband)
Sdrni Surjeet Kour W/o Late S. Sarwan Singh Ji (In-laws) (HTS)
S. Inderjeet Singh & Sangeeta Soodan (Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law)
S. Gagandeep Singh & Sdrni Tavneet Kour (Son & Daughter-in-law)
S. Karandeep Singh (Son)
S. Mohinder Singh & Sdrni Harcharan Kour (Parents)
Children : Pavit Kour, Irpriy Kour, Amrinder Singh
Contact No.
94191-24135, 94191-92296, 9622007775, 8427119111
KARAN MOTORS, NARWAL JAMMU (T.P.T)
HOTEL KARAN RESORTS, PATNITOP
Tenth Day/ Kriya/UthalA
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Kailash Devi W/o Lt. Sh. Tara Mani Dubey, R/o H.No. 833, Subash Nagar, Jammu who left us on 06-03-2024.
Tenth Day will be held on 14-03-2024(Thursday) at 11:00 A.M. at our residence H. No. 833, Subash Nagar, Jammu.
Kriya will be performed on 15-03-2024(Friday) at 12:00 Noon at our residence H. No. 833, Subash Nagar, Jammu.
Uthala will be held at Hari Mandir, Rehari Colony Jammu on 15-03-2024 (Friday) from 04:00 P.M to 05:00 P.M.
Grief Stricken
Son and Daughter-in-Law
Sh. Darshan Dubey and Smt. Neelam Dubey
Daughter and Son-in-Law
Smt. Neelam Raina and Sh. Ravi Raina
Grand Children: Suruchi, Kritika, Vikas and Saourabh
Contact No. 9419853670/7780876474/7780958628
Remembrance
On this day, we remember the laughter, the love, and the joy that our loved one brought into our lives. They are deeply missed.
“THE EMPTINESS IN OUR HEART IS CONSTANT REMINDER OF YOUR ABSENCE”
DEEPLY MISSED & REMEMBERED BY:
Smt. Neena & Sh. Sukesh Gupta (Pappushah)
Mrs Surbhi & Mr. Ripu Daman Gupta
Mrs. Puja & Mr. Rohit Gupta
Mr. Nipun Mahajan
M/s Gupta agencies main bazar rajouri
Kidzee school sunderbani
Pradhan mantri jan aushadhi kendra busstand rajouri
CONTACT NO. 9419184767, 9796299999, 7006657265
DEATH ANNIVERSARY
21 years passed but your memories are still in our hearts and we could not forget you for a single moment on 21st Death Anniversary, the family members pray for eternal peace to the departed soul.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
CREMATION
WITH PROFOUND GRIEF & SORROW, WE INFORM THAT SH SURINDER PAUL ARORA S/O LATE SH BIHARI LAL ARORA R/O F-149, SECTOR-11, LANE-13, NANAK NAGAR, JAMMU HAS PASSED AWAY ON 11TH MARCH 24.
CREMATION SHALL TAKE PLACE AT SHASTRI NAGAR CREMATION GROUND JAMMU ON 12 MARCH 24 AT 4 PM.
GRIEF STRICKEN
SMT VIJAY ARORA -WIFE
SONS & DAUGHTERS-IN-LAW
SUMIT ARORA & OLGA
SOURAV ARORA & SHALINI MAHAJAN
GRAND DAUGHTERS
ROSE ARORA, VEDANSHI ARORA
MOBILE NUMBER: 9796216034, 9419201713
cremation
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Varun Mahajan S/o Sh. Satish Gupta R/o H.No 24 Malhotra Street Peepal Wali Gali who left for his heavenly abode on 11-03-2024 (Monday).
Cremation will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at Jogi Gate ground (12-03-2024) at 11.00 AM
Present Address- H.No – 24 Malhotra Street Peepal Wali Gali Jammu
GRIEF STRICKEN
Smt Karuna Mahajan (Wife)
Sh Satish Gupta & Neelam Gupta (Parents)
Smt Preeti Arora & Sh Rajan Arora (Sister & Brother-in -law)
Smt Aprana Gupta & Sh Ashutosh Raina (Sister & Brother -in -law)
Mahajan family Phone:- +917006281430, +919682598199, +918082303734
cremation
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Dev Raj Sharma S/o Lt. Sh. Thakur Dass Sharma R/o 39 A Krishna Nagar, opp. Ravi Dass Mandir, Jammu who left for his heavenly abode on 11-03-2024.
Cremation will be held at Jogi Gate Cremation Ground on 12-03-2024 at 1:00 PM
GRIEF STRICKEN
Chanchla Sharma – Wife
Chajju Ram Sharma – Brother
Som Nath Sharma – Brother
Vikas Sharma – Son
Vishal Sharma – Son
Ajay Sharma – Son
Satish Sharma – Son
Varun Sharma – Son Mobile : 9858177167, 9419206382
FIFTH DAY
With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved sister Smt. Kamla Suri, W/o. Sh. BL Suri (Retd. Chief Engineer), R/o. Canal Road, Jammu, on 10-03-2024.
Fifth day rituals will be performed at Shiv Mandir, Housing Colony, Udhampur on 13-03-2024 (Wednesday) from 11:30 hrs to 12:30 hrs.
Grief Stricken:
Sister-in-Laws and Brothers
Late Smt. Sarla & Late Sh. Ramesh Chopra
Smt. Parveen & Sh. Vijay Chopra
Smt. Neelam & Sh. Satish Chopra
Smt. Rama & Sh. Pardeep Chopra
Sisters and Brother-in-laws
Smt. Neelam & Sh. Suraj Mengi
Smt. Rama & Sh. Rajesh Gandotra
Chopra Nursing Home, Udhampur
(M)- 9419130583, 9419160548, 9419199064, 7889660539
fifth day
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Jija Ji Lt Sh. Naresh Gupta H/o Smt Madhu Gupta R/o Rehari Jammu on 09-03-2024.
Fifth day will be performed on 13-03-2024 Wednesday from 11 AM at Luxmi Narayan Mandir Dhakki Sarajan Jammu.
Grief Stricken
Parveen Gupta
Raj Chapple House
Purani Mandi Jammu
94197-91091, 78899-47920
TENTH DAY | KRIYA | RASAM PAGRI
with profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad and untimely demise of our beloved Sh. Vijay Kumar Badyal S/o Late Pt. Badri Nath Badyal R/o 164 1/P extn. Khoo Wali Gali Trikuta Nagar (Near Tubewell) Jammu.
Tenth Day will be performed Today 12th March (Tuesday) at Shastri Nagar from 10:00 AM
KRIYA will be performed on 13th March (Wednesday) at our residence from 1:00 PM
UTHALA will be performed at Shiv Mandir Sector-3 Trikuta Nagar on 15th March (Friday) from 4 to 5 PM.
Grief stricken:-
Smt. Shoba Rani- Wife
Son & Daughter in law:
Tushar Badyal & Bhanu Priya
Daughter and Son in law:
Nidhi Khajuria & Rohit Khajuria
Brothers & Sisters in law:
Late Sh. Rajinder Badyal & Smt. Gayatri Devi
Sh. Kewal Krishan Badyal & Smt. Chanchal Sharma
Contact: 9717144420, 9419100899, 9906049578
ANTIM ARDAS
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Sdrni Jasmeet Kour W/o S. Kulwant Singh R/o H No. 125, Sector 11, Nanak Nagar, Jammu who left for heavenly abode on 06/03/2024.
Arambh Shri Akhand Path Sahib at 09.30 am on 13 March 2024 at our residence.
Bhog Shri Akhand Path Sahib at 10.00 am on 15 March 2024 followed by
Kirtan/Antim Ardas from 11.00 am to 12.30 am followed by Guru Ka Langar at Shri Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Nanak Nagar, Jammu.
GRIEF STRICKEN
S. Kulwant Singh (Husband)
Sdrni Surjeet Kour W/o Late S. Sarwan Singh Ji (In-laws) (HTS)
S. Inderjeet Singh & Sangeeta Soodan (Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law)
S. Gagandeep Singh & Sdrni Tavneet Kour (Son & Daughter-in-law)
S. Karandeep Singh (Son)
S. Mohinder Singh & Sdrni Harcharan Kour (Father & Daughter)
Children : Pavit Kour, Irpriy Kour, Amrinder Singh
Contact No.
94191-24135, 94191-92296, 9622007775, 8427119111
KARAN MOTORS, NARWAL JAMMU (T.P.T)
HOTEL KARAN RESORTS, PATNITOP
SHADMOS/MASVAR
(FOND REMEMBRANCE)
SHADMOS AND MASVAR OF OUR DEAR SH. MAHARAJ KRISHEN BAKSHI (S/O LATE SH. NARAYAN JOO BAKSHI) WILL BE PERFORMED ON 12th and 13th OF MARCH, 2024 AT OUR RESIDENCE A-2/20,UPPER SHIV NAGAR, SUBASH NAGAR, JAMMU.
Six months have passed since he attained MOKSHA, and we miss him dearly. We wish he were here, sharing his warmth, wisdom and humour. Despite his absence, we’re committed to follow the values and principles he believed in.
His influence continues to impact our lives.
FONDLY REMEMBERED BY
SAMAST BAKSHI PARIVAR OF ANANTNAG
SAMAST BHAT PARIVAR OF FATEHPORA ANANTNAG
KOULS, RAZDANS, RAINAS, ZUTSHIS, PEERS, MALLAS & DASSIS
ALL FRIENDS AND RELATIVES.
Phone No.: 8847347448, 9149713195
BARKHI
One year has passed since your noble soul departed to rest in peace in heavenly abode but your memories are still afresh in our hearts which shall remain forever.
Barkhi of our beloved Smt Subhash Suri W/o Som Raj Suri shall be performed on 13th of March 2024 (Wednesday) at our residence H No 11/1 Tara Vihar behind Soap Factory Paloura, Jammu at 12:00 PM.
Forever Remembered by :
Sh Som Raj Suri- Husband
Sons & Daughter in law
Sh Sunil Suri & Smt Mohini Suri
Sh Sanjay Suri & Smt Priyanka Suri
Daughters & Son in law
Smt Suman Bhalla & Sh Ajay Bhalla
Smt Poonam Puri & Sh Sanjeev Puri
Jeth & Jethani
Smt Shanta Suri W/o Late Sh Bansi Lal Suri
Smt Prem Lata W/o Late Sh Mohan Lal Suri
Dewrani & Dewar
Smt Radha Rani W/o Late Sh Krishan Gopal Suri
Nanand & Nandoi
Smt Krishna Nargotra W/o Late Sh Mulkh Raj Nargotra
Grand Children
Akshay, Abhay, Arushi, Anish, Aneek, Sambhavi, Laksh, Ananya, Raghav and Aayansh
Suri and Gandotra family
M/s Bansi Lal Krishan Lal
Boota Ram Market, Jammu
M/S Som Raj & Co
M/S Abhay Enterprises
KC Market Ware House Jammu
9419184635, 9419184996, 9419195316, 7006434014
TENTH DAY/KRIYA/UTHALA
With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Ram Pyari Sharma W/o Shri Kapil Dev Sharma Residents of House No 303, Prem Nagar, New Plots, Jammu.
10th day shall be performed on 12/03/24 Tuesday at 10:00 am at our residence 303, Prem Nagar, New Plots Jammu.
Kirya shall be performed on 13/03/24 Wednesday at 12 pm at our residence, 303, Prem Nagar, New Plots, Jammu.
Uthala shall be performed on 13/03/24 Wednesday at 5 pm at Hari mandir rehari colony jammu
Grief Stricken:-
Kapil Dev Sharma – Husband
Son & Daughter-in- Law
Gagan and Sarika Sharma-
Daughter & Son-in-Law
Monika & Shri Dev Rattan Dubey (Ritu)
Grand Children: Mannan, Parth, Aryan and Manya
Adarsh Medical Hall, Canal Road. Jammu
9419183415, 9419191737
fifth day
With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Sudesh Gupta H/o Renu Gupta R/o Bhagwati Nagar on 10-03-2024.
Fifth Day will be performed on 13-03-2024 (Wednesday) from 11 AM to 12.00 Noon at Laxmi Narayan Mandir Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Grief Stricken
Krishan Prakash Gupta (Father in Law) & Lt Smt Bimla Gupta
Surinder Gupta (Mama) & Poonam Gupta (Mami)
Pawan Gupta (Mama) & Monika Gupta (Mami)
9796853825, 7006432180
Adh-Barkhi
Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear
Adh-Barkhi of our beloved Late Sh. Surinder Kumar Dutta (Retd. Sr. Lecturer, Botany), S/o Late Bk. Balmukand Dutta, will be performed at our residence, House No. 46, Ward No. 15, Moh. Shri Guru Niwas Poonch, on Thursday, 14th of March, 2024
Deeply missed by:
Smt. Chand Bala (Wife)
Dr. Abhishek Dutta (Son)
Mayuri & Rz. Ishan Vaid (Daughter & Son-in-law)
Smt. & Sh.K.K. Khaki (Brother & Bhabhi)
Smt. Ragini Dutta (Bhabhi)
Smt. & Sh. Nagesh K. Dutta (Brother & Bhabhi)
Smt. Tripa Raizada & Promila Datta (Sisters)
MOB. 9596839143, 9797892926, 7298074373
BIRTHDAY
REMEMBRANCE
Your memories and smiling face will always remind your presence in our hearts. May your soul rest in eternal peace.We miss you today and always till our last breath.
Sh. Ramesh Chander Gupta -Husband
& all family members
CONDOLENCE
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Bua Ji Karmiyogi Smt Soni Batni (Benji) W/o Sh Badhri Nath Raina of Kahrote Kulgam as on 09-03-2024.
Deeply missed by
SAMAST MALUN PARIVAR
Sanjay Bhat
Mb No. 7006647250
REMEMBRANCE
ON 19TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY OF LATE SMT. GIANO DEVI
19 years have passed since you left us for heavenly adobe. Your memories love and blessings remind us your presence every moment in our lives. We miss your guidance, affection and inspiration.
Deeply remembered by:
Prof. (Dr.) R. D. Gupta and all family members
Ph. 9419238883, Sainik Colony Jammu
Remembrance
On 12th March 2002 of our beloved Late Shri Hari Ram Sharma (IAS) H/o Late Smt. Mahalakshmi Sharma has left us for heavenly abode. We all miss you.
Sons & Daughter-in-laws
Late Shri Yogeshwar Sharma (Retd. XEN)
& Smt. Madhvi Sharma
Late Shri Ashok Sharma
Late Shri Sudhir Sharma
Brothers & Sister-in-laws
Late Shri Inder Dev Sharma (IAS) & Smt Raj Sharma
Late Shri Baldev Sharma (Ex MLA) & Smt. Santosh Sharma
Shri Surender Sharma (Retd. C.E) & Smt. Veena Sharma
Daughters and Son-in-laws
Smt. Savita Sharma Khajuria & Late Rajiv Khajuria (Retd. S.E)
Late Smt. Amita Dogra & Col. N.N. Dogra
Smt. Jyoti Sharma Khajuria & Dr. Vijay Khajuria
Grand Sons & Grand Daughter-in-laws
Col Maheshwar Sharma & Smt. Shveta Sharma
Sh. Naval Sharma & Smt. Deeksha Sharma
Grand Daughter: Miss Chandni Sharma
Muskaan Sharma & Maahir Sharma -Great Grand Children
Mob No: 9797598586, 7350008174, 7006686889
And all family member
TENTH DAY/KRIYA/UTHALA
With profound grief and sorrow. We inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh Yash Pal Khajuria (Retd. Under Secretary J&K Govt) ( Former President NGO Sawera) R/o H.No 265 Sector- 3 Channi Himmat Housing Colony Jammu.
TENTH DAY will be held on 13th of March 2024 (Wednesday) at 10:00 Am at our residence 265/3 Channi Himmat Housing Colony Jammu.
KRIYA will be performed on 14th of March 2024 (Thursday) at 12 Noon at our residence 265/3 Channi Himmat Housing Colony Jammu.
UTHALA will be held at Panch Mandir Channi Himmat on 15th of March 2024 (Friday) from 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
GRIEF STRICKEN
Padma Khajuria -Wife
Son & Daughter in Law
Neeraj Khajuria & Neha Khajuria
Upkar Khajuria & Jyoti Khajuria
Daughter & Son in Law
Nidhi & Rahul Pant (Sr. Advocate)
Keshav Chander Khajuria – Brother
Gayatri Devi -Sister
Grand Children: Dhruv Pant, Abhishek Khajuria, Ananya Pant, Anirudh Khajuria, Divyansh Khajuria.
Contact: 9419203549, 9419145719, 7006138620.s
Fifth Day
With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Jija Ji Shri Yudhishter Sharma R/o Kathua who left for heavenly abode on Saturday 9th March 2024.
5th Day will be performed at our residence 268- Shastri Nagar, Jammu at 11:00 AM on Wednesday 13th March 2024.
Grief Stricken
Sudesh & Shiv Kumar Sharma
Vijay & Late Vinod Kumar Sharma
Sushma & Sunil Kumar Sharma
Sunita & Vijay Kumar Sharma
Mobile No: 9469795929, 9419153929
10th Day kriya
WITH PROFOUND GRIEF AND SORROW WE INFORM SAD DEMISE OF OUR BELOVED FATHER SH SOOM NATH DHAR S/O LATE NAND LAL DHAR H/O USHA DHAR ORIGINALLY RESIDENT OF WIRKUMOO, KOKARNAG ( ZEWAN SRINAGAR) PRESENTLY AT H.NO 133 LANE NO 3 PHASE 2 MANDLIK NAGAR NEAR BSF QTR PALOURA WHO LEFT FOR HIS HAVENLY ABODE ON 04TH MARCH 2024.
10th DAY KRIYA WILL BE PERFORMED AT AKHNOOR ON 13TH MARCH (WEDNESDAY) FOLLOWED BY ASSEMBLY AT MUTHI GHAT NEAR DIRECTOR SCHOOL EDUCATION MUTHI JAMMU AT 10.30AM.
GRIEF STRICKEN
SMT USHA DHAR (WIFE)
SHAMRANI DHAR (MOTHER)
SANJAY DHAR & SUMAN DHAR (SON & DAUGHTER IN LAW)
MEENAKSHI KOUL & VIJAY KOUL (DAUGHTER & SON IN LAW)
ANJALI RAINA & SUMESH RAINA (DAUGHTER & SON IN LAW)
PROMILLA & SHIBAN JI TICKOO (DAUGHTER & SON IN LAW)
NEETU SHALI & SANJAY SHALI (DAUGHTER & SON IN LAW)
RENU RAZDAN & VISHU RAZDAN (DAUGHTER & SON IN LAW)
GRIEF STRICKEN
SAMAST DHAR PARIWAR & RAINA PARIWAR
CONTACT NO: 7051474290, 7006652089, 9906560600, 9099096700
TENTH DAY/KRIYA/UTHALA
With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Kamla Abrol W/o Sh. Kartar Nath Abrol R/o H.No. 328, Janipur Colony, Jammu.
TENTH DAY will be performed on 14 March (Thursday) 2024 at 11:00 A.M at our residence.
KRIYA will be performed on 16 March (Saturday) 2024 at 12.00 Noon at our residence.
RASAM PAGRI/ UTHALA will be performed on 16 March (Saturday) 2024 from 4.00 PM to 5.00 PM at SHIV MANDIR Hall, Janipur Colony.
Grief Stricken
Kartar Nath Abrol – Husband
Sons & Daughter-in-laws
Dr. Som Abrol & Dr. Pallavi Abrol
Er. Parveen Abrol & Adv. Suditi Abrol
Smt. Pawan Rekha & Sh. Rohit Verma – Daughter & Son-in-law
Dr. Savita & Dr. Manoj Gupta – Daughter & Son-in-law
Grand Children : Avni, Vyom, Krishaang, Karmanya, Aseem, Aarish, Krisha
Contact :- 9797372494, 9149685690, 9764029222
UTHALA/RASAM PAGRI
With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of Veera Wali W/o Late Ram Saroop R/o H.No. 483-F Sainik Colony, Jammu on 27-02-2024.
Uthala will be performed at Sector-G, Shiv Mandir Sainik Colony, Jammu on 13-3-2024 (Wednesday) from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
Grief Stricken
Sons & Daughters-in-law
Shiv Kumar & Kiran Sharma
Sunil Kumar & Vijay Kumari
Daughters & Sons-in-law
Asha Sharma & Rattan Lal
Madhu Sharma & Dev Raj
Neeraj Saproo & Sunil Saproo
Late Sh. Shanti Saroop & Kamlesh Sharma – Devar & Devrani
Late Sh. Krishan Lal Sharma & Lata Sharma – Devar & Devrani
Grand Sons : Ashish, Ankush, Aditya, Arush and Abhi
Tenth Day/Kriya/Uthala
With profound grief & sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved father Master Sh Hans Raj Ji R/o Praladhpur (Phallain Mandal), Jammu on 04-03-2024.
10th Day will be performed at Meena Resort (Phallain near Police Station) on 13-3-2024 (Wednesday) at 12.00 Noon onwards followed by Langar.
Grief Stricken
Banmotra Family
Smt Sita Devi -Wife
Sons & Daughter-in-laws
Vishal Kumar & Jyoti
Vikas Kumar & Devika Bhardwaj
Daughters & Sons-in-law
Santosh Kumari & Trilok Nath
Asha Devi & Parveen Kundal
Sangeeta Devi & Devinder Paul
10TH DAY/UTHALA
With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Brother Rajesh Dogra R/o 797 Prem Nagar, Tali Morh New Plot, Jammu.
10th day will be performed on 13.03.2024 (Wednesday) at Sharma Janj Ghar Tali Morh New Plot Jammu at 11 am.
Uthala will be performed on 16.03.2024 (Saturday) at Sharma Janj Ghar Tali Morh New Plot Jammu from 4 to 5 pm.
Deeply Remembered By:
Dogra Family
Mob: 9419208739, 9797823904, 9018116262, 7889884255
BARKHI
“The emptiness in our heart is constant reminder of your absence”
Barkhi of our beloved Sh. Karan Dev Padha S/o Late Sh. Des Raj Padha will be performed on Wednesday, 13th March, 2024 at 11 A.M. onwards at our residence, 255/7, Channi Himmat Jammu
DEEPLY MISSED & REMEMBERED BY:
Smt. Srishta Sharma (Wife)
Brothers and Sister-in-laws
Sh. Charan Dass Padha and
Smt. Chanchla Devi
Sh. Chander Kailash Padha and Smt. Neelam Devi
Daughters & Son-in-laws
Charu Sharma & Kapil Kant Khajuria
Shefali Sharma and Ashok Sharma
Obituary and 10th Day kriya
With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our revered Mother Smt. Chand Rani/ Prabha Jee W/o Martyr Makhan Lal Kilam presently residing at T1/ 302 Royal Apartments Hazuri Bagh, Talab Tillo Jammu on 06- 03-2024.
10th Day Kriya will be performed on 15-03-2024 at Akhnoor Ghat and Assembly will be held at our Residence at 12: 00 noon.
Grief Stricken –
Sh. D N Kilam – Brother in Law
Daughters in Law & Sons:
Smt. Ranjni W/o Lt. B L Kilam
Smt. Rajni & Sh. Ramesh Kilam
Smt. Rekha & Sh. Rajinder Kilam
Smt. Renu & Sh. Shuban Kilam
Smt. Aparna & Sh. Raj Vinesh Kilam
Daughters & Sons in Law:
Smt. Tosha W/o Lt. J L Koul
Smt. Phoola & Sh. B L Razdan
Smt. Vijay W/o Lt. A K Koul
Smt. Chandra & Sh. S K Koul
Smt. Sanjogta & Sh. S J Mattoo
Grand Children: Meenu, Shaveta, Rahul, Anuchiya, Supriya, Ashutosh, Apra, Eshita and Krishna.
SHADMOS & MASWAR
Those we love do not go away. They are always with us unseen and unheard. Six months have passed since you left us for your journey to heavenly abode. We still feel your presence everywhere and every moment with silent tears. The void at your place can never be filled and love from you and your blessings.
We know will always shower on us. We pray to God to grant eternal peace to your soul.
SHADMOS & MASWAR of our beloved mother Lt. Smt. Parmeshwari Bakshi W/o Late Dwarika Nath Bakshi originally resident of Batpora Sopore (Kashmir) is being performed on 13-03-2024 and 14-03-2024 respectively at our residence House No. 147 Ward No 38 Paloura Jammu.
DEEPLY MISSED & REMEMBERED BY:
BAKSHI PARIVAR
AND RELATIVES
CONTACT NO: 9796482935, 6005438215, 9814480029
OBITUARY FROM MALYUN SIDE
With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt Raj Kumari W/o Sh Kewal Krishan Sharma D/o Late Nand Lal R/o Pata Bhori Talab Tillo Jammu who expired on 10-3-2024, Place of Death GMC Jammu.
Grief Stricken:
Sister-in-law
Rajni Koul W/o Lt Sh Mohinder Kumar Koul
Address : Block 30, Flat No. 1 Jagti Township Nagrota
Ramesh Koul (Brother)
Rupa Koul (Sister -in-law)
Ravi Koul (Brother)
Reena Koul (Sister-in-law)
obituary/Mourning
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sad demise of Sh. Makhan Lal Sumbli, S/o Late Srikanth Sumbli, who departed for his heavenly abode on March 9th, 2024, at 11:43 pm. The Mourning is being observed at Community Hall, Lane No. 23, Opposite Block No. 148, Jagti Colony. May his soul rest in peace.
Grief-stricken
Smt. Sujata (Wife)
Sh. S.N Sumbli (Brother)
Smt. Asha Ji Sumbli (Bhabi)
Smt. Santosh Koul (Sister)
Smt. Ratna Sumbli (Bhabi)
Seema Pandita & Jiwan Kr. Pandita (Daughter & Son-in-Law)
Savita Raina & Vikas Raina (Daughter & Son-in-Law)
Mithun Sumbli & Rimple Sumbli (Son & Daughter-in-Law)
Mohit Sumbli & Neetu Sumbli (Son & Daughter-in-Law)
Grand Children: Vansh, Savika, Nikunj, Saaransh, Sai, Vimarsh, & Nirvaan
Samasth Sumbali, Bali, Pandita, & Raina Pariwar
Mob: 7889717877, 7006648340, 9797445346
Birthday remembrance
One more year, one more birthday
Without Dady G. Its never getting any better
Those days are passing and we miss u more
Than u can imagine. We know that u,
Particularly on this day, are watching over us.
We will wish u happy heavenly Birthday “Daddy G”
deeply Remembered by
Smt. Champa Devi – Wife
Son & Daughter-in-law
Er. Nikhil Sanghran & Dr. Vanita Sanghran
Daughters & Sons-in-law
Smt. Neelam & Sh. SP Puri (Retd. GM HOP KWAR)
Smt. Anu & Sh. Kulbushan Nargotra (AE Sports Deptt.)
Smt. Minu & Sh. Suraj Parkash Puri (Headmaster)
Smt. Kheema & Sh. Amit Bhalla (Transporter)
Smt. Bhawna & Sh. Vinay Sharma (S.S.P. Samba)
Phone : 9419215691
TRIBUTE
“It seems so impossible, although I know it’s true,
As everything I see around, reminds me of you,
I can still hear your laughter, see your smiling face.”
Your love was unexpressed but your care and protection has remained a pillar of strength throughout my life.
Your Loving Daughter
Baby (Kalpana)
Miss you Loving papa
The day we lost you…. We didn’t only lost a father, We lost a friend, a guide, our mentor, our inspiration and our everything. It is said time heals your wounds. But the wound that you given us by passing away is something that is not healing. This is the reason why we feel so helpless now. We miss you so much Papa (apke bina kuch bhi acha nahi lag raha please come back)
Grief stricken
Sheetu (Your Gobur) & Ajay Ji (Your Loving Son)
SHADMOS & MASWAR
Those we love do not go away. They are always with us unseen and unheard. Six months have passed since you left us for your journey to heavenly abode. We still feel your presence everywhere and every moment with silent tears. The void at your place can never be filled and love from you and your blessings.
We know will always shower on us. We pray to God to grant eternal peace to your soul.
SHADMOS & MASWAR of our beloved mother Lt. Smt. Parmeshwari Bakshi W/o Late Dwarika Nath Bakshi originally resident of Batpora Sopore (Kashmir) is being performed on 13-03-2024 and 14-03-2024 respectively at our residence House No. 147 Ward No 38 Paloura Jammu.
DEEPLY MISSED & REMEMBERED BY:
BAKSHI PARIVAR
AND RELATIVES
CONTACT NO: 9796482935, 6005438215, 9814480029