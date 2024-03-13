Cremation

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Jia Lal Gupta (Retd Ex Engg PHE) S/o Isher Dass Bucha, R/o H. No 322 Sarwal, New Plot, Jammu.

Cremation shall take place at Jogi Gate, cremation ground on 14 March 2024 at 2.30 PM.

Grief Stricken

Mrs Sushma Gupta (Wife)

Mrs Neha Gupta & Mr Aditya Gupta (Daughter in Law & Son)

Mrs Roopali Mahajan & Dr Ronak Arora (Daughter & Son in Law)

Grand Children: Aayan & Veer

Contact NO: 7889832128, 9419125403, 8717007969

CREMATION

With profound grief & sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt Raj Devi (Retd Sr. Accountant, AG Office, Jammu) W/o Dr Sham Lal Bhagat (Retd Director AH Deptt. Jammu) R/o F-104, Lower Shiv Nagar Adjoining AG Colony, near Women Polytechnic College, Shakti Nagar Jammu on 13-3-24.

The Cremation will take place at Shakti Nagar Cremation Ground at

12 Noon on 14th March 2024.

GRIEF STRICKEN

Dr Sham Lal Bhagat- Husband

Son & Daughter-in-law

Manmeet & Rohini

Daughter & Son-in-law

Dr Jyoti & Dr Mamit

cremation

Very sad and aggrieved to inform that our beloved mother Smt. Kanta Devi W/o Lt. Sh. Vaishno Dev Singh Dalpatia R/o 53 Trikuta Nagar extention has left this material world for heavenly abode.

Cremation will take place on 14 March 2024 (Thursday) at 12. Noon at Jogi Gate.

Grief Sticken

Daughter in law & Sons

Smt. Neelam Kumari & Sahadev Singh Dalpatia

Smt. Neena & Sh. Kapil Dev Singh Dalpatia

Daughters and Sons in law

Lt. Smt. Kanchan & Sh. Virender Singh Jamwal

Smt. Anju Jamwal & Sh. Jai Singh Jamwal

Smt. Meenu Rajput & Sh. Raghubir Singh

Grand Sons: Vishal Dev Singh, Varun Dev Singh, Arun Dev Singh and Saharsh Dev Singh.

TENTH DAY KRIYA

With heavy heart and profound grief we inform about the sad demise of our beloved mother, Smt. Shanta Aima (Shyama Jee) W/o Late Prof. Roshan Lal Aima, of Fateh Kadal Srinagar – Kashmir, presently residing at D-302, Satisar Apartments, Sector 7, Dwarka, New Delhi, on 11th March 2024, in New Delhi.

Tenth Day Kriya will be performed on 20th March 24 at Gauri Shankar Mandir, Palam, at 8 AM followed by an assembly at our residence D-302 Satisar Apartments, Dwarka at 11 AM.

We pray to the almighty, may her divine soul attain the state of eternal bliss – ‘Moksha’. Om Shanti.

Grief Striken:

Mr. Manish Aima – Son

Mrs. Rashmi Aima & Mr. Ashish Aima -Daughter in Law & Son

Mrs. Nancy Kaul -Sister in Law

Mrs. Kusum & Mr. Ramesh Kumar Raina -Sister in Law & Brother in Law

Mrs. Anu Aima & Mr. Anil K Aima

Mrs. Sushma & Mr. Virendra Salman

Mrs. Saroj Aima

Mrs. Meenakshi Langar & Mr. Rakesh Langar

Mrs. Rani Wali (W/o Late Mr. M L Wali)

Mrs Suman Wali (W/o Mr. R K Wali)

Grand Daughters:

Isha, Saanvi, Saiyette and Sharika

Samast Wali, Aima and Raina Parivar

Contact Number – 9810660346

TENTH DAY KRIYA

With heavy hearts and profound sorrow, we announce the unfortunate passing of our beloved patriarch, Sh. Shadi Lal Koul, (Retd. SDE – BSNL) S/o Late Sh. Amar Nath Koul. Original R/O 2nd Bridge, Sheelteng, Habba Kadal, Presently at F-8, SBI Officers Flats, Upper Rajender Nagar, Near B.S.N.L Exchange, Bantalab, Jammu, attainted nirvana on the 8th of March 2024.

TENTH DAY KRIYA WILL BE HELD AT AKHNOOR GHAT ON 16-03-24 AT 6:30 AM & ASSEMBLY WILL BE HELD AT SHARDA MATA TEMPLE, LOWER RAJENDER NAGAR, BANTALAB, JAMMU AT 11:00 AM.

GRIEF STRICKEN:

Smt. Sarla Koul- Wife

Son and Daughter-in-Law:

Mr. Kuldeep Koul (SBI Emp.) and Mrs. Amrita Koul (9419235044/ 9419196813)

Mr. Ajay Kaul and Mrs. Meenakshi Koul

Daughter and Son-in-Law:

Mrs. Urveshi Gagroo and Mr. Rahul Gagroo (8800044645/9560102576)

Mrs. Archana Zalpuri and Mr. Navin Zalpuri

Brother-in-Law and Sister-in-Law:

Mrs. Chuni Devi Kotha (9582500221)

Mrs. Durga Rani and Mr. D. N. Kotha (9012873469)

Brother and Sister-in-Law:

Mr. B.L. Koul (Retd. SBI Emp.) and Mrs. Sushma Koul (9810311395)

Sister and Brother-in-Law:

Mrs. Nancy and Mr. R. K. Dhar (Retd. SBI Emp.) (9419119019)

Mrs. Santosh and Mr. G. L. Raina (Retd. SBI Emp.) (9372188137)

Mrs. Usha and Mr. B.L. Raina (9818737003)

Mrs. Kaki and Mr. Ramesh Raina (9469662499)

Grandchildren: Aarya Koul, Jeevansh Gagroo, Yugansh Gagroo, Ayush Koul, Mahi Koul, Pranav Zalpuri, Sidhant Zalpuri

SAMAST PARIVARS OF KOUL, RAINA, DHAR, KOTHA, BHAN, GAGROO, ZALPURI

10TH DAY KRIYA

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Mr. Rahul Bhat (Shibi) S/o Late Sh. Ramesh Kumar Bhat (Mahnoori) from Village Mahnoora District Budgam Tehsil Chadoora Kashmir A/P Lane No.18, Block No. 96, Flat No.5, Jagti Migrant Camp Nagrota, Jammu.

10th Day Kriya will be performed at Sainik School Nagrota on 18-03-2024 Monday at 7 AM while Assembly at behind Lane No.20, Near Ration Depot Jagti Nagrota, Jammu at 10.30 AM.

Grief Stricken

Guddi Bhat – Mother

Brother & Bhabi

Abhinandan Bhat & Khushi Raina/Bhat

Kiran Bhat – Tayi

Ankur Bhat & Arti Bhat – Brother & Bhabi

Children: Arav Bhat, Harika Bhat, Rihan Bhat

Mob: 8082670564, 9541758860

Tenth day Kriya

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad and untimely demise of our beloved Lt Smt Sheela Pandita (Pyari) W/o Lt Sh Dwarika Nath Pandita of Turigam Dev Bug, Kulgam, at present Sector 4, Ward No 14, Near Lala Ji’s Ashram Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu

Tenth Day Kriya will be performed on 16.03.2024 (Saturday) at Akhnoor Ghat followed by assembly for prayer meeting at Muthi Ghat near (Directorate of School Education) at 12 Noon

Grief Stricken:-

Pandita family, Bhan family & Koul family

7006323154, 9086021139, 6006012511

condolence

PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK OFFICERS ASSOCIATION, J&K deeply condoles the sad demise of Com. V. K. Dutta, General Secretary AIBRF J&K Chapter and former General Secretary of PNBOA-J&K. Contributions of Com. V. K. Dutta will be remembered forever in building strong and vibrant units of AIBEA and AIBOA in J&K.

PNBOA-J&K dips its banner to pay tributes to Com. Dutta.

choubarsi

“As we observe your fourth death anniversary, we remember your ideals and cherished values of contentment, simplicity, commitment and sacrifice.”

The Choubarsi of Late Yatinder Pal Gupta S/o Late Lal Chand of Bhaderwah shall be performed at Dewan Janj Ghar Sarwal Jammu on 14th March, 2024, (11.30 a.m. onwards).

Remembered by :

(Babhis)

Smt. Satya Gupta W/o Late Yash Pal Gupta

Smt. Santosh Gupta W/o Late Narinder Pal Gupta

Sh. Kirti Pal Gupta (Brother)

Smt. Vinod Gupta W/o Late Baldev Raj Gupta (Sister)

Amit Gupta (Son)

Smt. Shruti & Ashish Gupta (Daughter-in-law & Son)

Dr. Monika & Anuj Gupta (Daughter-in-law & Son)

Aaditya, Anushka, Awanya, Arjit

718, Subash Nagar, Jammu.

Mobile : 9419186143, 9596800667

Fifth day

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Son in Law Sh. Varun Mahajan Husband of Karuna Gupta R/o Malhotra street Jammu.

The fifth day will be performed on Friday 15th March 2024 at Aggarwal Dharamshala Vivekanand Chowk Jammu from 10.30 to 11.30 AM.

Grief Stricken

Gurdayal Gupta & Veena Gupta (Father in Law & Mother in Law)

Tarun Gupta & Anu Radha Rajput (Brother in law & Sister in Law)

Contact No: 7006448833, 9858830932

Barkhi

Time flies so fast, it has been one year now, you and your good qualities will always remain in our heart. We all family members miss you a lot.

Barkhi of our beloved Late Mrs Vijay Gupta W/o Sh. Raj Kumar Gupta (Raji Shah) will be performed at our home H. No 444 Near Shiv Mandir 3rd Bridge Shakti Nagar Jammu on 15th March 2024. (Friday) at 12.00 Noon)

Grief STricken

Devi Kiln, Mishriwala

Contact No: 9419186376, 9419220374, 9419631478

Uthala

With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform sad demise of our beloved Smt Swarn Nath W/o Lt Sh. Dwarka Nath R/o Raipur, Bantalab, Jammu who left for heavenly abode on 11th March 2024 Monday.

Uthala will be performed on 15th of March 2024 Friday at our residence at 4.00 PM.

Deeply remembered by

Son & Daughter in Law

Sh. Shiv Sharma & Smt Monika Sharma

Daughters and Son in Laws

Smt Anita Sharma & Sh. Sanjeev Dubey

Smt Anu Sharma & Lt Sh. Vinod Kumar

Smt Neeru Sharma & Sh. Vidhu Bhushan Sharma

Smt Ritu Sharma & Sh. Manoj Khajuria

Smt Mridula Sharma & Sh. Virender Sharma

Deeply Remembered by all Grand Children

Mobile No: 06388900565

Masvar & Waharvar

Your life was a blessing, your memories a treasure, you are loved, missed beyond words & measures.

A year has passed since you left us for your heavenly abode but there is not a single moment when we have not missed you.

Maswar & Vaharvar of our beloved Sh. Bushan Lal Koul S/o Late Prem Nath Koul originally from Poolia, Verinag, Anantnag will be performed on 14th and 15th of March 2024 at our residence H.No. 286-A, Lane M, Duraga Nagar, Sector 2, Jammu.

May Almighty grant everlasting peace and moksha to the departed noble soul.

Deeply Missed and Remembered by

All Nears and Dears

MOURNING AND 10TH DAY KRIYA

WITH PROFOUND GRIEF AND SORROW, WE INFORM UNTIMELY DEATH OF OUR BELOVED FATHER SH BALKRISHEN PANDIT S/O LT DINA NATH PANDIT ORIGINALLY FROM UMANAGRI BRARIANAGAN UTTERSOO KASHMIR PRESENTLY RESIDING AT SRB 24 C SHIPRA RIVERA INDIRAPURAM GHAZIABAD.

TENTH DAY KRIYA WILL BE HELD ON 19TH MARCH 2024 AT MURAD NAGAR.

GRIEF STRICKEN

RAJ DULARI PANDIT -WIFE

OMPRAKASH PANDIT – BROTHER

KISHNA DHAR -SISTER

SAMAST PARIVAR HANDOO ANNATNAG, BAMBROO AKURA AND KATH BILASPUR (SISTERS)

KUSUM & MANORANJAN PANDIT- DAUGHTER-IN-LAW AND SON

RAHI & SUMAN PANDIT- DAUGHTER-IN-LAW AND SON

RINKI JI & KIRAN PANDIT- DAUGHTER-IN-LAW AND SON

ARTI & ARUN KOUL- DAUGHTER AND SON-IN-LAW

JYOTI & SANJAY PANDIT- DAUGHTER-IN-LAW AND SON

KALPANA & KANAYA BHAT- DAUGHTER AND SON-IN-LAW

GRAND CHILDREN:

KAVISH, AYUSH, SAYURI, KARAN KOUL, VAIBHAV BHAT, YUTIKA, TANISH, SHALIJA BHAT, Nitin

# 9910882227 # 7428452227#

TENTH DAY / KRIYA

With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt Krishni Sharma W/o Late Pt. Mast Ram Sharma (Rattanpur Wale) at present D – 341 Sainik colony Jammu on 06th March 2024.

Tenth Day will be performed on 15th March 2024 (Friday) at Ram Mandir, Sainik Colony, at 1000Hrs.

Kriya will be performed on 16th March 2024 (Saturday) at our residence.

Grief Stricken

Late Smt Vimla Sharma W/o HFO Priyawarat Sharma (Son & Daughter-in -Law)

Smt Santosh Sharma W/o Sh Sat Paul Sharma (Daughter & Son-in-Law)

Smt Sneh Lata W/o Late Shiv Kumar Sharma (Daughter & Son-in-Law)

Smt Anjali Sharma & Sushil Kumar (Grand Son & Grand Daughter-in-Law)

Smt Shivani Khajuria & Sh Navdeep Khajuria (Grand Daughter & Grand Son-in-Law)

Samarth, Sharika, Sankalp & Shivansh (Great Grand Children)

Mob: 9796816479, 9419616480, 7006051205

OBITUARY

With profound grief and sorrow we inform sad and untimely demise of our dear Hari Krishan Koul (Thimu Ji) S/o Late Sh Nand Lal Koul erstwhile resident of Laribal Krandigam Bejbahara Kmr on 11.3.2024 at Jammu.

Mourning is being observed at Community Hall, Lane No. 24, Jagti Migrant Colony Jammu.

10th Day Kriya will be performed at Baderkali Minder Thalwal Jammu on 20.3.2024 and assembly will be held at Muthi Ghat near Directorate of School Education Jammu at 11 am.

Grief Stricken :

Hemu Kaul- Son

Rashika Kaul- Daughter

Santosh Kaul (Tathi) Babi

Bansi Lal Kaul- Brother

Rajinder Kaul- Brother

Ramesh Kaul- Brother

Sunny Kaul- Nephew

B L Raina – Jija Ji

Dulari Kaul Raina- Sister

Tenth Day/Kriya/Uthala

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of Sh Dev Raj Raina (Retd. from GSI) S/o Late Sh. Basant Ram Raina (from Gaghwal).

10th day is on 14/03/2024 @ 10:30 AM

Kriya is on 15/03/2024

Rasam pagdi/ Uthala is on 16/03/2024 at our residence H.No 75/4 Shanti Nagar Kunjwani, Jammu.

Grief stricken

Surishta Raina -Wife

Brother and Bhabhi

Champa and Krishan Dev Raina-( retd GIS)

Anju Raina- Bhabhi

Arti and Sandeep Raina- Daughter in law and Son

Shivani and Pankaj Raina -Daughter in law and Son

Reyansh Raina- Grandson

Contact : 9797576700, 9055598787

10th Day/13th Day/Rasam Pagri

With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. RAMA JAMWAL W/o Late. Kuldeep Singh Jamwal R/o Vijaypur House No. 98, Ward No.9, who left for her heavenly abode on 5 Mar, 2024.

10th Day will be performed on 14/03/2024 (Thursday) at 10 am at our residence.

13th Day Kriya will be performed on 17/03/2024 (Sunday) at 12 Noon at our residence.

Rasam Pagri will be performed on 18/3/2024 (Monday) at 12 Noon at our residence.

Grief Stricken

Brother in law and Sister in law

Anita and Yograj Singh

Son & Daughter in law

Pallavi and Yogeshwar Singh

Daughters and Son in law

Deepika and Davinder Singh

Esha and Ashwani Kumar

Grand Children : Amulya, Yuvaan, Aahan, Rigvedita and Anand

9419104173, 8894318456

Uthala

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Vinay Kumar Dutta S/o Late Sh. B.N.Dutta on 1st March 2024.

Uthala will be held at Samriti Bhavan, Lower Hall, Gita Mandir, Bakshi Nagar on 15th March Friday (4 pm -5 pm)

Grief Stricken

Kiran Dutta – Wife (Retd. Post office )

Sons & Daughters in law

Surbhi & Sushan Dutta.

Ritika & Ishan Dutta.

Brothers and Bhabis

Sanyogta & Balbir Dutta

Renu & Vijay Dutta

Sushma & Late Vimal Dutta

Sisters and Brother in law

Parmod & Late Baldev Prashad Bali

Parvesh & Ashok Bali

Grandchildren: Yuvaan, Yashika, Vrishank and Tanishka.

Contact No: 6006440296, 9975987984, 7006779630

10TH DAY & 11TH DAY

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh Krishan Dev Sharma S/o Late Lakshmi Chand R/o 351/P, Sect 2, Durga Nagar Jammu on 7th March, 2024.

TENTH AND 11TH DAY will be performed at our residence on 15th and 16th March, 2024 respectively.

Grief Stricken

Smt Vijay Sharma (Wife) (9055293723)

Mr Sourav Sharma (Son) (7889872660)

Mr Sachin & Smt Radhika (Nephew & Daughter-in-law)

Daughters & Son-in-laws

Smt Sheetal & Sh Kewal Krishan Sharma (9484141668)

Smt Shilpa & Sh Manoj Sharma (9797691948)

Smt Pratiba & Sh Tinu Sharma (7889793412)

Smt Divya Sharma

TENTH DAY/KRIYA

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Vaishno Sharma W/o Late Sh. B.D Sharma R/o Village Bhagtha, Katra.

Tenth Day shall be performed on 14-03-2024 (Thursday) at 11:00 AM at our residence Bhagtha Penthal Road Katra.

Kriya shall be performed on 15-03-2024 (Friday) at 12:00 Noon at our residence.

GRIEF STRICKEN

Jeth & Jathani

Sh Parkash Nath and Smt. Geeta Sharma

Son and Daughter-in-Law

Sh. Surinder Sharma and Smt. Rajni Sharma

Sh. Arun Sharma and Smt. Sheetal Jyoti

Daughter and Son-in-Law

Smt Rashmi and Sh. Vinod Sharma

Smt Neelam Sharma and Ram Kumar Dubey

Smt. Anita Sharma and Sh. Anil Khajuria

Grand Children: Aadvik, Satvik, Siya, Tiya, Tanmay, Devu, Aniket, Anikesh Diya

Mobile: 9622290237, 9419215130

10th Day

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the untimely sad demise of Smt. Renu Bala W/o Sh. Ranbir Singh R/o Butta Nagar Paloura Jammu on 5th of March 2024.

10th Day will be performed at our residence Butta Nagar Paloura Jammu on 14th of March 2024 (Thursday) at 11am.

Grief Stricken

Sh. Ranbir Singh (Husband)

Smt. Chanchal Devi (Mother in law)

Bhabhi & Brother-in-law

Smt. Rekha Devi and Sh. Jasbir Singh

Smt. Nancy Jamwal and Sh. Surinder Singh

Sister & Brother in law

Smt. Nirmal Manhas and Sh. Shashi Pal Singh

Jaiveer Singh (Son)- Raghav

Father and Mother

Smt Rani Devi & Sh Prakash Singh

Smt Reena Rani & Sh Rajesh Pathania (Brother and Sister-in-law)

Smt Anu Charak & Sh Rajeev Charak

Smt Deepmala & Sh Sanjeev Manhas (Sisters and Brother-in-law)

Diya , Devbrat Mannat, Chand, Gola, Queeni, Digvijay

Mob No. 8899790752, 9697512905

10th Day/13th Day

With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Abhishek Singh S/o Late Col S S Sambyal on 06 Mar 24.

Tenth Day/Kriya will be held at our residence H.No. 32, Lane 26, Swarn Vihar Police Colony, Jammu as under.

Tenth Day- 15 Mar 24 at 0900hrs

13th Day-18 Mar 24 at 1230hrs

Grief Stricken

Smt. Anu Sambyal- Mother

Sister and Brother-in-law

Smt. Abhisha & Sqn Ldr Anirudh

Tayaji & Tayiji

Smt Sneh & Col (Retd) Tarsem Singh

Smt. Simla W/o Late Kanchan Singh- Chachiji

Sambyal & Jamwal Families

9642434128, 9797825616, 9149571350

CONDOLENCE

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform you all that our beloved Sh. NARESH GUPTA JI, R/o H No 669 Bharat Nagar Rehari Colony Jammu who had long association with Prachin Hanuman Mandir ( Moti Bazar , Opp Sabzi Mandi ) left for heavenly adobe on 11-03-2024

We express our heartiest condolence on his sad & untimely demise. May God grant everlasting peace to the departed soul and give courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

FROM : THE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE OF PRACHIN HANUMAN MANDIR , MOTI BAZAR , OPP SABZI MANDI, JAMMU

Remembrance

Four years has passed when you left us for heavenly abode on 15.3.2020, we are still trying to reconcile with our lives that have changed irrevocably with your loss. Your legacy will remain alive and the values you imparted continue to be guiding the lives you have touched. You will be missed always.

In remembrance :-

Mrs. Santosh Kumari (Wife)

Sons and Daughter- in-Laws

Sh. Anoop Kumar (Sr. PO) & Smt. Kanchan Bala

Sh Vijay Kumar Bhagat (Insp.) & Smt. Seema Khatotra

Daughter and Son-in- law

Smt. Alka Rani & Sh. Naresh Kumar (JKAS)

Grand Children

Samikshak, Aman, Pranav, Akshit, Paras, Naman,

Jenny, Bhagat, Ananya, Nahul, Aadya & Hardik

Brother & Bhabhi

Dr. Ashok Kumar ( Retd. ADMO) & Smt. Sudesh Rani

Niece & Nephew

Meenakshi,Vimalkant, Kamalkant.

Sisters and Brother- in- laws :-

Smt. Shanti Devi & Sh. JR. Aryan (Retd. Xen)

Sh. Dewan Chand

Smt. Nirmala Devi & Sh. Girdhari Lal Bhagat

Choubarsi

Four years have passed since you left us but your memories are still with us forever”

Choubarsi of my beloved Wife Late Smt Jhansa Devi W/o Sh. Rajinder Singh Manhas shall be performed at our residence 241/1A South Extn Trikuta Nagar Jammu from 12.00 Noon Onwards on Thursday 14th March 2024.

Deeply Remembered by

Daughters & Son in Laws

Smt Anita Devi & Sh. Koshal Kotwal

Smt Rekha Rani & Sh. Jatinder Singh

Smt Reena Devi & Sh. Ashwani Kotwal

Daughter in Law & son

Smt Deepika & Sh. Amit Singh Manhas

Grand Children: Divesh, Aanvi, Yuvika, Arjun, Samaira, Sharvil & Shravik

CHOUBARSI

Four years have passed since you left us, but your sweet memories of love & affection, your smiling face, caring attitude always remain in our heart through out life. You are physically not with us. But we know you are protecting us always as usual. We miss you in every moment.

Choubarsi of our beloved Sh.N.R. Bhatti will be performed on 15-03-2024 (Friday) at 12 Noon at our residence W.No. 1 Arazi Samba.

Grief Stricken

Smt. Kanta Bhatti – Wife

Sons & Daughter-in-laws

Sh. K.K. Bhatti & Smt Neena

Sh. Sunil Bhatti & Smt. Nisha

Sh. Sushil Bhatti & Smt Arpana

Sh. Dimple Bhatti & Smt Anu

Daughters & Son-in-laws

Smt. Manisha & Sh. M.L. Verma

Smt. Rekha & Dr. Sanjeev Kumar

BARKHI

Barkhi of our beloved Late Smt. Prem Abrol shall be performed at our residence Hno.283, Lane no. 5, Colonel Colony, Talab Tillo, Bohri, Jammu on Friday 15th March, 2024 at 10:30 AM onwards.

GRIEF STRICKEN

(SON & DAUGHTER-IN-LAW)

Sh Rajesh Abrol & Smt Rekha Abrol

(DAUGHTER & SON-IN-LAW)

Late Smt Alka Gandotra & Sh Ramesh Gandotra

(GRAND CHILDREN)

Ishanvi & Ishan, Kanika, Atul & Goomsi

PH: 9419188624, 9906187826

Tenth day kriya

With profound grief and sorrow we inform about untimely demise of Sh. Krishan Lal Thusoo S/o Lt Sh. Madusudan Thusoo original resident of 164 Nar Singh Garh Karan Nagar Present address R/o Lane NO 3, Block No 14 Qtr No 15 Jagti Nagrota Jammu.

Tenth day Kriya will be performed at Akhnoor Ghat on 15-03-2024 (Friday) Assembly at Lane No 3, Block 14 Qtr No 15 Jagti Nagrota Jammu at 11.30 AM.

Grief Stricken

Smt Rani Thusoo -Wife

Kirti and Raj Kumar Bamezai -Daughter & Son in Law

Kiran Thusoo -Daughter

Thusoo Family, Bamezai Family, Pajnoo Family, Mahaldar Family, Trichal Family

Mobile No 7006327751, 9622212931, 9419270203

Obituary/Tenth Day Kriya

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the demise of our beloved Smt. Tita Koul W/o Late Ashok Kumar Koul originally resident of Ratnipora, Pulwama on March 12, 2024.

Mourning is being held at H. No – 109 (1st floor) Enclave – 1A, Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu (HDFC Bank Lane)

Tenth Day Kriya will be performed on March 21, 2024(Thursday) at Akhnoor Ghat and the assembly will be held at Muthi Ghat near Directorate of School Education at 10.30 AM.

Grief Stricken:

Smt. Manu and Puneet Koul -Daughter-in-law and Son

Shri Rohit Koul -Son

Smt. Lovely and Ajit Koul

Smt. Dolly and Ramesh Koul

Smt. Seema and Rajinder Koul

Smt. Neetu and Anil Koul

Smt. Girija and Pradeep Bhat

Smt. Rajni and Rakesh Bhat

Smt. Anjali and Anil Koul

Adarsh, Urvaishi, Anupam, Nikhil, Hardik

Kouls and Bhats

Phones: 965-443-4887, 7006441245, 8715048000, 7006044183

CONDOLENCE

Punjab National Bank Retirees Association J&K in its executive body meeting deeply mourn the sad and untimely demise of its GENERAL SECRETARY Sh. Vinay Kumar Dutta. The association puts on record his role in AIBOA movement in J&K. We pray to Almighty to grant Moksha to the departed soul and courage to the family members to bear the irreparable loss.

Verinder Pandita

President

remembrance (14th March)

Seven years have passed since you left us for heavenly abode but still its difficult to believe that you are not with us. We miss you and feel your presence in every moment of life.

Deeply missed by :

Rasvinder Kour – Wife

Gungavat Kour – Daughter

Nitsimrat Kour – Daughter

BARKHI

As entire year has passed since you decided to leave us and move on to the next life.

Having to live a life without you has been difficult. In loving memories, you shall continue to stay with us forever.

Barkhi of our beloved Vijay Kohli S/o Lt. Sh. Vas Dev Kohli & Lt. Smt. Kailash Kohli shall be performed on 14th March, 2024, Thursday 12 Noon at our residence Q.No.261, Near Education Board, Rehari Colony, Jammu.

Greatly loved and deeply Missed By:-

Smt. Sunita Kohli – Wife

Ms. Surbhi Kohli – Daughter

Mr. Rahul Kohli – Son

Smt. Kailash Kour – Mother-in-law

Brothers & Bhabhis

Lt. Sh. Ashok Kohli & Santosh Arya

Sh. Ashwani Kohli & Smt. Savita Kohli

Sh. Subash Kohli & Smt. Rajni Kohli

Sister & Brother-in-law

Smt. Neelam Puri & Sh. Ajay Puri

Sisters-in-law & Brothers-in-law

Smt. Anita Gupta & Sh. Rajeev Gupta

Smt. Dolly Arora & Sh. Dharmendra Arora

Daughers & Sons-in-law

Mrs. Shalini Kohli & Mr. Varun Anand

Mrs. Shivani & Mr. Ketan Sawhey

Vatsal, Vanya, Sanskriti, Kashvi – Grand Children

The Excellence Academy By Rahul Kohli

Contact No: 9419187261, 9797334172

FIFTH DAY

With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Jija Ji Sh. Surinder Pal Arora husband of Smt. Vijay Arora R/o Nanak Nagar, Jammu.

5th Day will be performed on Friday, 15/3/24 from 10 AM – 11 AM at Hari Mandir, Rehari Colony Jammu.

Grief Stricken

Brothers & Sisters-in-law

Lt. Sh. Yash Paul Gupta & Smt. Kamla Gupta

Sh. Sat Paul Gupta & Smt. Prem Gupta

Sh. Surinder Paul Gupta & Smt. Rajni Gupta

Sisters & Brothers-in-law

Smt. Urmil Gupta & Sh. Ram Ditta Gupta

Smt. Mukta & Sh. Girdhari Lal Gupta

Smt. Krishna & Sh. Kulbir Gupta

Contact No.: 9419131831, 7889859763, 9419160109

Uthala

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Mother Smt Kanta Devi W/o Late Sh Bodh Raj Gupta R/o H.No 1073, Sec-8, Lane-10, Opposite Blooming Dale Public School, Nanak Nagar, Jammu who left for her heavenly abode on 29th of Feb 2024.

The Uthala will be performed on Saturday the 16th of March 2024 from 4.00 p.m to 5.00 p.m at Mahajan Hall Shalamar Road Jammu.

Grief Stricken

Sh Vijay Gupta & Smt Neelam Gupta (Son & Daughter in law)

Sh Ram Rattan Gupta & Smt Rajni Gupta (Son & Daughter in law)

Sh Rakesh Gupta (Son)

Sh Subash Gupta & Smt Neetu Gupta (Son & Daughter in law)

Sh Sanjay Gupta & Smt Raman Bala (Son & Daughter in law)

Sh Amrit pal Gupta & Smt Goldy Gupta (Son & Daughter in law)

Sh Om Prakash & Smt Rama Gupta (Daughter & Son in law)

Sh Jagdish Raj & Smt Raj Rani (Daughter & Son in law)

Sh Ashok Kumar & Smt Tripta Gupta (Daughter & Son in law)

Sh Sandeep Gupta & Smt Asha Gupta (Daughter & Son in law)

M/S Bodh Raj Vijay Kumar, Boota Ram Market

M/S Ram Rattan Rakesh Kumar, 37-C Ware House Jammu

M/S Jandyal Provision Store, Ustaad Mohalla

M/S Ram Provision Store, Kachi Chawni Jammu

Mobile : 9419260108, 9858679030, 9419147551

TENTH DAY & KRIYA

With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Mohan Singh Jamwal S/o Late Kishan Singh Jamwal R/o Susheel Nagar Camp Road Talab Tillo Jammu. (Surinsar wale) who left for heavenly abode on 6/3/2024.

TENTH DAY will be performed on 15/3/2024 (Friday) at our residence at 9.30 am and Kriya will be held on 16/3/2024 (Saturday) at 11am at our residence as well.

Grief Stricken :

Suraj Kanta (wife)

Daughter in laws and SonS

Smt. Vijay Jamwal & Madan Singh Jamwal

Smt. Rewa Rani & Manohar Singh Jamwal

Smt. Archna Kumari & Manmohan Singh Jamwal

KRIYA/RASAM PAGRI/UTHALA

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh Jaimal Singh Sambyal (Rtd teacher) R/o Mandi Thalora Samba.

KRIYA will be performed on 15/3/24 Friday at Tallab mandi Thalora Samba at 12.00 Noon.

RASAM PAGRI will be performed at our Residence at 1 pm.

Grief stricken

Shamma Sambyal (wife)

Sons & daughterS in law

Sh Raman Singh Sambyal & Smt Anuradha Sambyal

Sh Aman Sambyal & Smt Lata Sambyal

Daughter & Son in law

Smt Kiran Sambyal & Sh Karan Singh Jamwal

Mob no 9419125898, 9541380656, 9419304643

TENTH DAY/ KRIYA

With profound grief and sorrow we hereby inform the sad demise of our beloved Mother Smt Sansaro Devi W/o Late Sh Sewa Ram R/o Channi Himmat Jammu on 6th March 2024.

Tenth day will be performed on 15th March 2024 Friday in Panch Mandir Channi Himmat and Satsang will start at 12 noon, followed by Preeti bhojan.

KRIYA will be performed on 16th March Saturday at our residence 25/7 Channi Himmat Housing colony from 10 am onwards.

Grief Stricken

Son and Daughter in law

Sh Guldev Raj Bhagat IAS Retd and Smt Pushpa Bhagat

Sh Bodh Raj and Smt Kanchan Kumari

Sh Ashok Kumar and Smt Renu Kumari

Sh Vijay Kumar and Smt Sharda Kumari

Sh Devinder Kumar and Smt Leela Devi

Smt Melo Devi-Devrani

Grand Children

Dr Lalit Kumar and Dr Monica Bhagat, Rahul and Sheetal, Vishal, Varun, Akhil , Nikhil and Priya, Ajay, Manayata, Naman, Mriganka

Great Grand Children

Rishaanvi, Rihaansh, Shiraj, Grisha, Dakshita

shadmos and maswar

Those who live in our hearts their memories don’t fade away with time. Your presence is felt everywhere and every moment. We pray to God to bestow Moksh to your soul.

Shadmos and Maswar of our beloved father Lt Sh Shyam Lal Raina S/o Lt Sh Bal Ji Raina erstwhile Malik Bagh, Zaindar Mohalla Srinagar will be performed on 15th and 16th March 2024 respectively at our residence 2/52-A, Pamposh Colony, Janipur Jammu.

Deeply missed & remembered by

RAINA, PUNJABI, PESHIN, RAZDAN,KOUL

BARKHI

Barkhi of our beloved Miss Sonia Gupta D/o Sh. Ram Paul Gupta shall be performed on Thursday 14th March, 2024 at 12 Noon at our residence House No.104, Street No.7, Talab Tillo, Jammu.

Fondly Remembered & Missed by:-

Father & Mother

Sh. Ram Paul & Smt. Neelam Gupta

Taya & Tayi

Sh. Yash Paul & Smt. Vaishno Gupta

Chacha & Chachi

Sh. Kuldeep Raj & Smt. Neeta Gupta

Sh. Pawan Kumar & Smt. Sanjeevani Gupta

Sh. Romesh Kumar & Smt. Meenu Gupta

And All “Om Niwas” Family

Om Saw Mills

Om Joinery Mills, Atul Enterprises

9086111786, 9419185039, 8492078294

OBITUARY

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform about the sad demise of our beloved mother Smt Ratna Saraf W/o Sh Ram Krishan Saraf on 12/03/2024 originally from Nai Sarak Srinagar presently at 1308 Sector 8 Faridabad.

Grief Stricken :

Ram Kishore Saraf – 08860037465

Vijay & Indu Saraf- 9780026162

Kuldeep & Kalpana Saraf-9811748240

Nirmala Koul (Saraf)- 9958184999

Hira Lal & Neerja Razdan – 9797359261/9797599261

Anil & Shashi Razdan – 9654959896

SAMAST SARAF & WANCHOO PARIVAR

CHAUBARSI

Chaubarsi Rituals of our beloved father will be performed at our residence, House Number 61 Mohalla Naban, Ward Number 12 Rajouri J&K on Friday, March 15 2024.

RSVP

(Sons & Daughters in Law)

Rajan & Simpy Pandita

Rahul & Savita Suri

(Sons in Law & Daughters)

Sh. Suresh Sharma & Seema Suri

Sh. Balram Malhotra & Prerna Malhotra

Sh. Jyoti Swaroop & Preet Suri

Grand Children: Shivam, Poonam, Gargi, Mamta, Lokesh,

Yashu, Hitesh, Dani, Mishti & Panash

Mob: 9958256625 / 9419171071

ANTIM ARDAS

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Sdrni Jasmeet Kour W/o S. Kulwant Singh R/o H No. 125, Sector 11, Nanak Nagar, Jammu who left for heavenly abode on 06/03/2024.

Arambh Shri Akhand Path Sahib at 09.30 am on 13 March 2024 at our residence.

Bhog Shri Akhand Path Sahib at 10.00 am on 15 March 2024 followed by

Kirtan/Antim Ardas from 11.00 am to 12.30 am followed by Guru Ka Langar at Shri Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Nanak Nagar, Jammu.

GRIEF STRICKEN

S. Kulwant Singh (Husband)

Sdrni Surjeet Kour W/o Late S. Sarwan Singh Ji (In-laws) (HTS)

S. Inderjeet Singh & Sangeeta Soodan (Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law)

S. Gagandeep Singh & Sdrni Tavneet Kour (Son & Daughter-in-law)

S. Karandeep Singh (Son)

S. Mohinder Singh & Sdrni Harcharan Kour (Parents)

Children : Pavit Kour, Irpriy Kour, Amrinder Singh

Contact No.

94191-24135, 94191-92296, 9622007775, 8427119111

KARAN MOTORS, NARWAL JAMMU (T.P.T)

HOTEL KARAN RESORTS, PATNITOP

Tenth Day/ Kriya/UthalA

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Kailash Devi W/o Lt. Sh. Tara Mani Dubey, R/o H.No. 833, Subash Nagar, Jammu who left us on 06-03-2024.

Tenth Day will be held on 14-03-2024(Thursday) at 11:00 A.M. at our residence H. No. 833, Subash Nagar, Jammu.

Kriya will be performed on 15-03-2024(Friday) at 12:00 Noon at our residence H. No. 833, Subash Nagar, Jammu.

Uthala will be held at Hari Mandir, Rehari Colony Jammu on 15-03-2024 (Friday) from 04:00 P.M to 05:00 P.M.

Grief Stricken

Son and Daughter-in-Law

Sh. Darshan Dubey and Smt. Neelam Dubey

Daughter and Son-in-Law

Smt. Neelam Raina and Sh. Ravi Raina

Grand Children: Suruchi, Kritika, Vikas and Saourabh

Contact No. 9419853670/7780876474/7780958628

Remembrance

On this day, we remember the laughter, the love, and the joy that our loved one brought into our lives. They are deeply missed.

“THE EMPTINESS IN OUR HEART IS CONSTANT REMINDER OF YOUR ABSENCE”

DEEPLY MISSED & REMEMBERED BY:

Smt. Neena & Sh. Sukesh Gupta (Pappushah)

Mrs Surbhi & Mr. Ripu Daman Gupta

Mrs. Puja & Mr. Rohit Gupta

Mr. Nipun Mahajan

M/s Gupta agencies main bazar rajouri

Kidzee school sunderbani

Pradhan mantri jan aushadhi kendra busstand rajouri

CONTACT NO. 9419184767, 9796299999, 7006657265

DEATH ANNIVERSARY

21 years passed but your memories are still in our hearts and we could not forget you for a single moment on 21st Death Anniversary, the family members pray for eternal peace to the departed soul.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

CREMATION

WITH PROFOUND GRIEF & SORROW, WE INFORM THAT SH SURINDER PAUL ARORA S/O LATE SH BIHARI LAL ARORA R/O F-149, SECTOR-11, LANE-13, NANAK NAGAR, JAMMU HAS PASSED AWAY ON 11TH MARCH 24.

CREMATION SHALL TAKE PLACE AT SHASTRI NAGAR CREMATION GROUND JAMMU ON 12 MARCH 24 AT 4 PM.

GRIEF STRICKEN

SMT VIJAY ARORA -WIFE

SONS & DAUGHTERS-IN-LAW

SUMIT ARORA & OLGA

SOURAV ARORA & SHALINI MAHAJAN

GRAND DAUGHTERS

ROSE ARORA, VEDANSHI ARORA

MOBILE NUMBER: 9796216034, 9419201713

cremation

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Varun Mahajan S/o Sh. Satish Gupta R/o H.No 24 Malhotra Street Peepal Wali Gali who left for his heavenly abode on 11-03-2024 (Monday).

Cremation will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at Jogi Gate ground (12-03-2024) at 11.00 AM

Present Address- H.No – 24 Malhotra Street Peepal Wali Gali Jammu

GRIEF STRICKEN

Smt Karuna Mahajan (Wife)

Sh Satish Gupta & Neelam Gupta (Parents)

Smt Preeti Arora & Sh Rajan Arora (Sister & Brother-in -law)

Smt Aprana Gupta & Sh Ashutosh Raina (Sister & Brother -in -law)

Mahajan family Phone:- +917006281430, +919682598199, +918082303734

cremation

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Dev Raj Sharma S/o Lt. Sh. Thakur Dass Sharma R/o 39 A Krishna Nagar, opp. Ravi Dass Mandir, Jammu who left for his heavenly abode on 11-03-2024.

Cremation will be held at Jogi Gate Cremation Ground on 12-03-2024 at 1:00 PM

GRIEF STRICKEN

Chanchla Sharma – Wife

Chajju Ram Sharma – Brother

Som Nath Sharma – Brother

Vikas Sharma – Son

Vishal Sharma – Son

Ajay Sharma – Son

Satish Sharma – Son

Varun Sharma – Son Mobile : 9858177167, 9419206382

FIFTH DAY

With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved sister Smt. Kamla Suri, W/o. Sh. BL Suri (Retd. Chief Engineer), R/o. Canal Road, Jammu, on 10-03-2024.

Fifth day rituals will be performed at Shiv Mandir, Housing Colony, Udhampur on 13-03-2024 (Wednesday) from 11:30 hrs to 12:30 hrs.

Grief Stricken:

Sister-in-Laws and Brothers

Late Smt. Sarla & Late Sh. Ramesh Chopra

Smt. Parveen & Sh. Vijay Chopra

Smt. Neelam & Sh. Satish Chopra

Smt. Rama & Sh. Pardeep Chopra

Sisters and Brother-in-laws

Smt. Neelam & Sh. Suraj Mengi

Smt. Rama & Sh. Rajesh Gandotra

Chopra Nursing Home, Udhampur

(M)- 9419130583, 9419160548, 9419199064, 7889660539

fifth day

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Jija Ji Lt Sh. Naresh Gupta H/o Smt Madhu Gupta R/o Rehari Jammu on 09-03-2024.

Fifth day will be performed on 13-03-2024 Wednesday from 11 AM at Luxmi Narayan Mandir Dhakki Sarajan Jammu.

Grief Stricken

Parveen Gupta

Raj Chapple House

Purani Mandi Jammu

94197-91091, 78899-47920

TENTH DAY | KRIYA | RASAM PAGRI

with profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad and untimely demise of our beloved Sh. Vijay Kumar Badyal S/o Late Pt. Badri Nath Badyal R/o 164 1/P extn. Khoo Wali Gali Trikuta Nagar (Near Tubewell) Jammu.

Tenth Day will be performed Today 12th March (Tuesday) at Shastri Nagar from 10:00 AM

KRIYA will be performed on 13th March (Wednesday) at our residence from 1:00 PM

UTHALA will be performed at Shiv Mandir Sector-3 Trikuta Nagar on 15th March (Friday) from 4 to 5 PM.

Grief stricken:-

Smt. Shoba Rani- Wife

Son & Daughter in law:

Tushar Badyal & Bhanu Priya

Daughter and Son in law:

Nidhi Khajuria & Rohit Khajuria

Brothers & Sisters in law:

Late Sh. Rajinder Badyal & Smt. Gayatri Devi

Sh. Kewal Krishan Badyal & Smt. Chanchal Sharma

Contact: 9717144420, 9419100899, 9906049578

SHADMOS/MASVAR

(FOND REMEMBRANCE)

SHADMOS AND MASVAR OF OUR DEAR SH. MAHARAJ KRISHEN BAKSHI (S/O LATE SH. NARAYAN JOO BAKSHI) WILL BE PERFORMED ON 12th and 13th OF MARCH, 2024 AT OUR RESIDENCE A-2/20,UPPER SHIV NAGAR, SUBASH NAGAR, JAMMU.

Six months have passed since he attained MOKSHA, and we miss him dearly. We wish he were here, sharing his warmth, wisdom and humour. Despite his absence, we’re committed to follow the values and principles he believed in.

His influence continues to impact our lives.

FONDLY REMEMBERED BY

SAMAST BAKSHI PARIVAR OF ANANTNAG

SAMAST BHAT PARIVAR OF FATEHPORA ANANTNAG

KOULS, RAZDANS, RAINAS, ZUTSHIS, PEERS, MALLAS & DASSIS

ALL FRIENDS AND RELATIVES.

Phone No.: 8847347448, 9149713195

BARKHI

One year has passed since your noble soul departed to rest in peace in heavenly abode but your memories are still afresh in our hearts which shall remain forever.

Barkhi of our beloved Smt Subhash Suri W/o Som Raj Suri shall be performed on 13th of March 2024 (Wednesday) at our residence H No 11/1 Tara Vihar behind Soap Factory Paloura, Jammu at 12:00 PM.

Forever Remembered by :

Sh Som Raj Suri- Husband

Sons & Daughter in law

Sh Sunil Suri & Smt Mohini Suri

Sh Sanjay Suri & Smt Priyanka Suri

Daughters & Son in law

Smt Suman Bhalla & Sh Ajay Bhalla

Smt Poonam Puri & Sh Sanjeev Puri

Jeth & Jethani

Smt Shanta Suri W/o Late Sh Bansi Lal Suri

Smt Prem Lata W/o Late Sh Mohan Lal Suri

Dewrani & Dewar

Smt Radha Rani W/o Late Sh Krishan Gopal Suri

Nanand & Nandoi

Smt Krishna Nargotra W/o Late Sh Mulkh Raj Nargotra

Grand Children

Akshay, Abhay, Arushi, Anish, Aneek, Sambhavi, Laksh, Ananya, Raghav and Aayansh

Suri and Gandotra family

M/s Bansi Lal Krishan Lal

Boota Ram Market, Jammu

M/S Som Raj & Co

M/S Abhay Enterprises

KC Market Ware House Jammu

9419184635, 9419184996, 9419195316, 7006434014

TENTH DAY/KRIYA/UTHALA

With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Ram Pyari Sharma W/o Shri Kapil Dev Sharma Residents of House No 303, Prem Nagar, New Plots, Jammu.

10th day shall be performed on 12/03/24 Tuesday at 10:00 am at our residence 303, Prem Nagar, New Plots Jammu.

Kirya shall be performed on 13/03/24 Wednesday at 12 pm at our residence, 303, Prem Nagar, New Plots, Jammu.

Uthala shall be performed on 13/03/24 Wednesday at 5 pm at Hari mandir rehari colony jammu

Grief Stricken:-

Kapil Dev Sharma – Husband

Son & Daughter-in- Law

Gagan and Sarika Sharma-

Daughter & Son-in-Law

Monika & Shri Dev Rattan Dubey (Ritu)

Grand Children: Mannan, Parth, Aryan and Manya

Adarsh Medical Hall, Canal Road. Jammu

9419183415, 9419191737

fifth day

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Sudesh Gupta H/o Renu Gupta R/o Bhagwati Nagar on 10-03-2024.

Fifth Day will be performed on 13-03-2024 (Wednesday) from 11 AM to 12.00 Noon at Laxmi Narayan Mandir Gandhi Nagar Jammu.

Grief Stricken

Krishan Prakash Gupta (Father in Law) & Lt Smt Bimla Gupta

Surinder Gupta (Mama) & Poonam Gupta (Mami)

Pawan Gupta (Mama) & Monika Gupta (Mami)

9796853825, 7006432180

Adh-Barkhi

Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed, and very dear

Adh-Barkhi of our beloved Late Sh. Surinder Kumar Dutta (Retd. Sr. Lecturer, Botany), S/o Late Bk. Balmukand Dutta, will be performed at our residence, House No. 46, Ward No. 15, Moh. Shri Guru Niwas Poonch, on Thursday, 14th of March, 2024

Deeply missed by:

Smt. Chand Bala (Wife)

Dr. Abhishek Dutta (Son)

Mayuri & Rz. Ishan Vaid (Daughter & Son-in-law)

Smt. & Sh.K.K. Khaki (Brother & Bhabhi)

Smt. Ragini Dutta (Bhabhi)

Smt. & Sh. Nagesh K. Dutta (Brother & Bhabhi)

Smt. Tripa Raizada & Promila Datta (Sisters)

MOB. 9596839143, 9797892926, 7298074373

BIRTHDAY

REMEMBRANCE

Your memories and smiling face will always remind your presence in our hearts. May your soul rest in eternal peace.We miss you today and always till our last breath.

Sh. Ramesh Chander Gupta -Husband

& all family members

CONDOLENCE

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Bua Ji Karmiyogi Smt Soni Batni (Benji) W/o Sh Badhri Nath Raina of Kahrote Kulgam as on 09-03-2024.

Deeply missed by

SAMAST MALUN PARIVAR

Sanjay Bhat

Mb No. 7006647250

REMEMBRANCE

ON 19TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY OF LATE SMT. GIANO DEVI

19 years have passed since you left us for heavenly adobe. Your memories love and blessings remind us your presence every moment in our lives. We miss your guidance, affection and inspiration.

Deeply remembered by:

Prof. (Dr.) R. D. Gupta and all family members

Ph. 9419238883, Sainik Colony Jammu

Remembrance

On 12th March 2002 of our beloved Late Shri Hari Ram Sharma (IAS) H/o Late Smt. Mahalakshmi Sharma has left us for heavenly abode. We all miss you.

Sons & Daughter-in-laws

Late Shri Yogeshwar Sharma (Retd. XEN)

& Smt. Madhvi Sharma

Late Shri Ashok Sharma

Late Shri Sudhir Sharma

Brothers & Sister-in-laws

Late Shri Inder Dev Sharma (IAS) & Smt Raj Sharma

Late Shri Baldev Sharma (Ex MLA) & Smt. Santosh Sharma

Shri Surender Sharma (Retd. C.E) & Smt. Veena Sharma

Daughters and Son-in-laws

Smt. Savita Sharma Khajuria & Late Rajiv Khajuria (Retd. S.E)

Late Smt. Amita Dogra & Col. N.N. Dogra

Smt. Jyoti Sharma Khajuria & Dr. Vijay Khajuria

Grand Sons & Grand Daughter-in-laws

Col Maheshwar Sharma & Smt. Shveta Sharma

Sh. Naval Sharma & Smt. Deeksha Sharma

Grand Daughter: Miss Chandni Sharma

Muskaan Sharma & Maahir Sharma -Great Grand Children

Mob No: 9797598586, 7350008174, 7006686889

And all family member

TENTH DAY/KRIYA/UTHALA

With profound grief and sorrow. We inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh Yash Pal Khajuria (Retd. Under Secretary J&K Govt) ( Former President NGO Sawera) R/o H.No 265 Sector- 3 Channi Himmat Housing Colony Jammu.

TENTH DAY will be held on 13th of March 2024 (Wednesday) at 10:00 Am at our residence 265/3 Channi Himmat Housing Colony Jammu.

KRIYA will be performed on 14th of March 2024 (Thursday) at 12 Noon at our residence 265/3 Channi Himmat Housing Colony Jammu.

UTHALA will be held at Panch Mandir Channi Himmat on 15th of March 2024 (Friday) from 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

GRIEF STRICKEN

Padma Khajuria -Wife

Son & Daughter in Law

Neeraj Khajuria & Neha Khajuria

Upkar Khajuria & Jyoti Khajuria

Daughter & Son in Law

Nidhi & Rahul Pant (Sr. Advocate)

Keshav Chander Khajuria – Brother

Gayatri Devi -Sister

Grand Children: Dhruv Pant, Abhishek Khajuria, Ananya Pant, Anirudh Khajuria, Divyansh Khajuria.

Contact: 9419203549, 9419145719, 7006138620.s

Fifth Day

With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Jija Ji Shri Yudhishter Sharma R/o Kathua who left for heavenly abode on Saturday 9th March 2024.

5th Day will be performed at our residence 268- Shastri Nagar, Jammu at 11:00 AM on Wednesday 13th March 2024.

Grief Stricken

Sudesh & Shiv Kumar Sharma

Vijay & Late Vinod Kumar Sharma

Sushma & Sunil Kumar Sharma

Sunita & Vijay Kumar Sharma

Mobile No: 9469795929, 9419153929

10th Day kriya

WITH PROFOUND GRIEF AND SORROW WE INFORM SAD DEMISE OF OUR BELOVED FATHER SH SOOM NATH DHAR S/O LATE NAND LAL DHAR H/O USHA DHAR ORIGINALLY RESIDENT OF WIRKUMOO, KOKARNAG ( ZEWAN SRINAGAR) PRESENTLY AT H.NO 133 LANE NO 3 PHASE 2 MANDLIK NAGAR NEAR BSF QTR PALOURA WHO LEFT FOR HIS HAVENLY ABODE ON 04TH MARCH 2024.

10th DAY KRIYA WILL BE PERFORMED AT AKHNOOR ON 13TH MARCH (WEDNESDAY) FOLLOWED BY ASSEMBLY AT MUTHI GHAT NEAR DIRECTOR SCHOOL EDUCATION MUTHI JAMMU AT 10.30AM.

GRIEF STRICKEN

SMT USHA DHAR (WIFE)

SHAMRANI DHAR (MOTHER)

SANJAY DHAR & SUMAN DHAR (SON & DAUGHTER IN LAW)

MEENAKSHI KOUL & VIJAY KOUL (DAUGHTER & SON IN LAW)

ANJALI RAINA & SUMESH RAINA (DAUGHTER & SON IN LAW)

PROMILLA & SHIBAN JI TICKOO (DAUGHTER & SON IN LAW)

NEETU SHALI & SANJAY SHALI (DAUGHTER & SON IN LAW)

RENU RAZDAN & VISHU RAZDAN (DAUGHTER & SON IN LAW)

GRIEF STRICKEN

SAMAST DHAR PARIWAR & RAINA PARIWAR

CONTACT NO: 7051474290, 7006652089, 9906560600, 9099096700

TENTH DAY/KRIYA/UTHALA

With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Kamla Abrol W/o Sh. Kartar Nath Abrol R/o H.No. 328, Janipur Colony, Jammu.

TENTH DAY will be performed on 14 March (Thursday) 2024 at 11:00 A.M at our residence.

KRIYA will be performed on 16 March (Saturday) 2024 at 12.00 Noon at our residence.

RASAM PAGRI/ UTHALA will be performed on 16 March (Saturday) 2024 from 4.00 PM to 5.00 PM at SHIV MANDIR Hall, Janipur Colony.

Grief Stricken

Kartar Nath Abrol – Husband

Sons & Daughter-in-laws

Dr. Som Abrol & Dr. Pallavi Abrol

Er. Parveen Abrol & Adv. Suditi Abrol

Smt. Pawan Rekha & Sh. Rohit Verma – Daughter & Son-in-law

Dr. Savita & Dr. Manoj Gupta – Daughter & Son-in-law

Grand Children : Avni, Vyom, Krishaang, Karmanya, Aseem, Aarish, Krisha

Contact :- 9797372494, 9149685690, 9764029222

UTHALA/RASAM PAGRI

With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of Veera Wali W/o Late Ram Saroop R/o H.No. 483-F Sainik Colony, Jammu on 27-02-2024.

Uthala will be performed at Sector-G, Shiv Mandir Sainik Colony, Jammu on 13-3-2024 (Wednesday) from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

Grief Stricken

Sons & Daughters-in-law

Shiv Kumar & Kiran Sharma

Sunil Kumar & Vijay Kumari

Daughters & Sons-in-law

Asha Sharma & Rattan Lal

Madhu Sharma & Dev Raj

Neeraj Saproo & Sunil Saproo

Late Sh. Shanti Saroop & Kamlesh Sharma – Devar & Devrani

Late Sh. Krishan Lal Sharma & Lata Sharma – Devar & Devrani

Grand Sons : Ashish, Ankush, Aditya, Arush and Abhi

Tenth Day/Kriya/Uthala

With profound grief & sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved father Master Sh Hans Raj Ji R/o Praladhpur (Phallain Mandal), Jammu on 04-03-2024.

10th Day will be performed at Meena Resort (Phallain near Police Station) on 13-3-2024 (Wednesday) at 12.00 Noon onwards followed by Langar.

Grief Stricken

Banmotra Family

Smt Sita Devi -Wife

Sons & Daughter-in-laws

Vishal Kumar & Jyoti

Vikas Kumar & Devika Bhardwaj

Daughters & Sons-in-law

Santosh Kumari & Trilok Nath

Asha Devi & Parveen Kundal

Sangeeta Devi & Devinder Paul

10TH DAY/UTHALA

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Brother Rajesh Dogra R/o 797 Prem Nagar, Tali Morh New Plot, Jammu.

10th day will be performed on 13.03.2024 (Wednesday) at Sharma Janj Ghar Tali Morh New Plot Jammu at 11 am.

Uthala will be performed on 16.03.2024 (Saturday) at Sharma Janj Ghar Tali Morh New Plot Jammu from 4 to 5 pm.

Deeply Remembered By:

Dogra Family

Mob: 9419208739, 9797823904, 9018116262, 7889884255

BARKHI

“The emptiness in our heart is constant reminder of your absence”

Barkhi of our beloved Sh. Karan Dev Padha S/o Late Sh. Des Raj Padha will be performed on Wednesday, 13th March, 2024 at 11 A.M. onwards at our residence, 255/7, Channi Himmat Jammu

DEEPLY MISSED & REMEMBERED BY:

Smt. Srishta Sharma (Wife)

Brothers and Sister-in-laws

Sh. Charan Dass Padha and

Smt. Chanchla Devi

Sh. Chander Kailash Padha and Smt. Neelam Devi

Daughters & Son-in-laws

Charu Sharma & Kapil Kant Khajuria

Shefali Sharma and Ashok Sharma

Obituary and 10th Day kriya

With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our revered Mother Smt. Chand Rani/ Prabha Jee W/o Martyr Makhan Lal Kilam presently residing at T1/ 302 Royal Apartments Hazuri Bagh, Talab Tillo Jammu on 06- 03-2024.

10th Day Kriya will be performed on 15-03-2024 at Akhnoor Ghat and Assembly will be held at our Residence at 12: 00 noon.

Grief Stricken –

Sh. D N Kilam – Brother in Law

Daughters in Law & Sons:

Smt. Ranjni W/o Lt. B L Kilam

Smt. Rajni & Sh. Ramesh Kilam

Smt. Rekha & Sh. Rajinder Kilam

Smt. Renu & Sh. Shuban Kilam

Smt. Aparna & Sh. Raj Vinesh Kilam

Daughters & Sons in Law:

Smt. Tosha W/o Lt. J L Koul

Smt. Phoola & Sh. B L Razdan

Smt. Vijay W/o Lt. A K Koul

Smt. Chandra & Sh. S K Koul

Smt. Sanjogta & Sh. S J Mattoo

Grand Children: Meenu, Shaveta, Rahul, Anuchiya, Supriya, Ashutosh, Apra, Eshita and Krishna.

SHADMOS & MASWAR

Those we love do not go away. They are always with us unseen and unheard. Six months have passed since you left us for your journey to heavenly abode. We still feel your presence everywhere and every moment with silent tears. The void at your place can never be filled and love from you and your blessings.

We know will always shower on us. We pray to God to grant eternal peace to your soul.

SHADMOS & MASWAR of our beloved mother Lt. Smt. Parmeshwari Bakshi W/o Late Dwarika Nath Bakshi originally resident of Batpora Sopore (Kashmir) is being performed on 13-03-2024 and 14-03-2024 respectively at our residence House No. 147 Ward No 38 Paloura Jammu.

DEEPLY MISSED & REMEMBERED BY:

BAKSHI PARIVAR

AND RELATIVES

CONTACT NO: 9796482935, 6005438215, 9814480029

OBITUARY FROM MALYUN SIDE

With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt Raj Kumari W/o Sh Kewal Krishan Sharma D/o Late Nand Lal R/o Pata Bhori Talab Tillo Jammu who expired on 10-3-2024, Place of Death GMC Jammu.

Grief Stricken:

Sister-in-law

Rajni Koul W/o Lt Sh Mohinder Kumar Koul

Address : Block 30, Flat No. 1 Jagti Township Nagrota

Ramesh Koul (Brother)

Rupa Koul (Sister -in-law)

Ravi Koul (Brother)

Reena Koul (Sister-in-law)

obituary/Mourning

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sad demise of Sh. Makhan Lal Sumbli, S/o Late Srikanth Sumbli, who departed for his heavenly abode on March 9th, 2024, at 11:43 pm. The Mourning is being observed at Community Hall, Lane No. 23, Opposite Block No. 148, Jagti Colony. May his soul rest in peace.

Grief-stricken

Smt. Sujata (Wife)

Sh. S.N Sumbli (Brother)

Smt. Asha Ji Sumbli (Bhabi)

Smt. Santosh Koul (Sister)

Smt. Ratna Sumbli (Bhabi)

Seema Pandita & Jiwan Kr. Pandita (Daughter & Son-in-Law)

Savita Raina & Vikas Raina (Daughter & Son-in-Law)

Mithun Sumbli & Rimple Sumbli (Son & Daughter-in-Law)

Mohit Sumbli & Neetu Sumbli (Son & Daughter-in-Law)

Grand Children: Vansh, Savika, Nikunj, Saaransh, Sai, Vimarsh, & Nirvaan

Samasth Sumbali, Bali, Pandita, & Raina Pariwar

Mob: 7889717877, 7006648340, 9797445346

Birthday remembrance

One more year, one more birthday

Without Dady G. Its never getting any better

Those days are passing and we miss u more

Than u can imagine. We know that u,

Particularly on this day, are watching over us.

We will wish u happy heavenly Birthday “Daddy G”

deeply Remembered by

Smt. Champa Devi – Wife

Son & Daughter-in-law

Er. Nikhil Sanghran & Dr. Vanita Sanghran

Daughters & Sons-in-law

Smt. Neelam & Sh. SP Puri (Retd. GM HOP KWAR)

Smt. Anu & Sh. Kulbushan Nargotra (AE Sports Deptt.)

Smt. Minu & Sh. Suraj Parkash Puri (Headmaster)

Smt. Kheema & Sh. Amit Bhalla (Transporter)

Smt. Bhawna & Sh. Vinay Sharma (S.S.P. Samba)

Phone : 9419215691

TRIBUTE

“It seems so impossible, although I know it’s true,

As everything I see around, reminds me of you,

I can still hear your laughter, see your smiling face.”

Your love was unexpressed but your care and protection has remained a pillar of strength throughout my life.

Your Loving Daughter

Baby (Kalpana)

Miss you Loving papa

The day we lost you…. We didn’t only lost a father, We lost a friend, a guide, our mentor, our inspiration and our everything. It is said time heals your wounds. But the wound that you given us by passing away is something that is not healing. This is the reason why we feel so helpless now. We miss you so much Papa (apke bina kuch bhi acha nahi lag raha please come back)

Grief stricken

Sheetu (Your Gobur) & Ajay Ji (Your Loving Son)

