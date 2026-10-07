17-Yr On, Rukhsana Kausar, Who Fought LeT Terrorist Abu Osama, Says Her Courage Remains Unshaken

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Seventeen years after confronting and killing Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Osama during a 2009 terrorist attack at her family home in Rajouri, Kirti Chakra awardee Rukhsana Kausar says the courage and determination that helped her face the terrorists remain undiminished. Now a mother of four daughters, she urged girls to believe in themselves, build confidence and learn self-defence, while encouraging parents to equip their daughters with the skills to face difficult situations.