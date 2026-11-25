Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 24: Police today seized 17 vehicles, including 11 tippers and six tractors, for extracting and transporting minerals illegally in different parts of Ganderbal district.

A police spokesperson said the vehicles were seized during enforcement drives in the jurisdictions of Police Stations Ganderbal, Kangan, Lar, Safapora and Gund, besides Police Posts Nagbal and Shadipora. "The vehicles were found extracting and transporting minor minerals without valid authorisation, in violation of prescribed norms," the spokesperson said.

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He said the matter was taken up with the Geology and Mining Department, which subsequently imposed fines under relevant legal provisions.