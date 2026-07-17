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Home / Latest News / 17 Officers Transferred In Major Information Department Reshuffle In J&K

17 Officers Transferred In Major Information Department Reshuffle In J&K

JAMMU, July 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered a major reshuffle in the Information Department by transferring and posting 17 officers with immediate effect in the interest of administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
04:31 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered a major reshuffle in the Information Department by transferring and posting 17 officers with immediate effect in the interest of administration.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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