17 Officers Transferred In Major Information Department Reshuffle In J&K
JAMMU, July 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered a major reshuffle in the Information Department by transferring and posting 17 officers with immediate effect in the interest of administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, July 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Government today ordered a major reshuffle in the Information Department by transferring and posting 17 officers with immediate effect in the interest of administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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