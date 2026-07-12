17 New Tehsils Approved For Ladakh; Total Rises To 32 In Major Administrative Reorganisation

Leh, July 12: In a major administrative reform, the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh has approved the creation of 17 new Tehsils, significantly restructuring the Union Territory’s revenue administration to strengthen governance at the grassroots level and improve the delivery of public services.

With the latest decision, the total number of Tehsils in Ladakh has increased from 15 to 32, marking one of the most significant revenue administrative reorganisations since Ladakh became a Union Territory in 2019.

According to the official announcement, the restructuring has been undertaken to ensure that every Revenue Village is mapped to a single Tehsil and every Tehsil falls under a single district, thereby eliminating the administrative and jurisdictional overlap that existed earlier. The move is expected to streamline governance, improve efficiency, and make government services more accessible, particularly in remote and border areas.

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Under the new administrative framework, Leh district will have five Tehsils, Kargil seven, Changthang four, Nubra six, Zanskar four, Sham five, and Drass one Tehsil.

The Lieutenant Governor said the exercise is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed and prosperous Ladakh, which was envisioned after the region attained Union Territory status in 2019.

The LG stated that the strengthened administrative structure would enhance public service delivery, facilitate faster implementation of developmental programmes, and ensure that citizens, especially those residing in far-flung and border regions, have easier and more effective access to government services.

Officials believe the decision will improve administrative efficiency, strengthen local governance, and accelerate socio-economic development across Ladakh by bringing governance closer to the people. (KNC)