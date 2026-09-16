17 MOs assigned DAO roles, 4 transferred

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Government today assigned the look-after charge of District Ayush Officers (DAOs) and equivalent positions to 17 Medical Officers (Ayurvedic/Unani) while four other MOs have been transferred to new postings with immediate effect.

According to the order issued by Health and Medical education Department, Dr Firdous Ahmad Malik, MO at Ayush Dispensary Arin, Bandipora/I/c DNO Bandipora, will now look after the charge of District Ayush Officer (DAO), Bandipora.

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Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Payer, who was looking after the charge of DAO Srinagar, has been assigned as the charge of DAO Baramulla while Dr Bahar Ahmad Bhat, MO at Ayush Dispensary Bamloora/I/c DNO Ganderbal, has been given the charge of DAO Ganderbal.

Dr Mohd Farooq Naqashbandi, MO at Ayush Dispensary Pulwama/I/c DNO Pulwama, has been assigned the charge of DAO Anantnag while Dr Mohd Sultan Parray, MO at Ayush H&W Centre Shadipora, Bandipora/I/c Government Unani Hospital Shalteng Srinagar, has been given charge of DAO Srinagar while continuing his duties at the Shalteng hospital.

In other postings, Dr Nazir Ahmad Ahanger, MO at Ayush Unit SDH Pattan, Baramulla, will look after the charge of Assistant Controller, Stores (Unani) whereas Dr Shabir Hussain Shah, MO at Ayush H&W Centre Salwah, Poonch, has been assigned the charge of DAO Shopian.

Dr Manzoor Hussain Qureshi, MO at AAM Deradullian, Poonch, is assigned as DAO Kulgam. Dr Muzaffer Hussain, MO at AAM Hassanpora, Anantnag, will serve as DAO Budgam while Dr Mohd. Shafi Malik, MO at Ayush Unit GMC Baramulla, shall look after the charge of DAO Pulwama.

From the Jammu division, Dr Renu Dass, MO at Ayush H&W Centre Nud, Samba/I/c DNO Samba, has been assigned the charge of DAO Jammu while Dr Sarita Gupta, MO at AAM Londi, Kathua, shall look after the charge of DAO Reasi.

Dr Samta Gupta, MO at Ayush H&W Centre K A Singh, Jammu, has been assigned the charge of DAO Doda whereas Dr Nanni Jasrotia, MO at AAM Rehian, Samba, shall take charge as DAO Samba.

Dr Ravi Dutt Sharma, MO at AAM Sumailpur, Samba, shall look after the charge of DAO Kishtwar while Dr Deepa Kachroo, MO at AAM Satriyan, has been assigned the charge of the Assistant Controller, Stores (Ayurvedic). Dr Shaheen Ahmad Mir, MO at AAM Y K Pora, Anantnag, shall take charge of DAO Ramban.

Consequent to these adjustments, four transfers were also ordered. Dr Abdul Rehman Rather, MO at Ayush Dispensary Chawalgam/I/c DNO Kulgam, has been posted as MO at AAM Hassanpura, Anantnag, and will also look after the 50-bedded Ayush Hospital in Kulgam.

Dr Vikram Singh Jamwal, MO at Ayush Dispensary Hullar/I/c DNO Kishtwar, has been transferred as MO at AAM Samailpur, Samba while Dr Kamal Kishore Dubey, MO at City Dispensary Reasi/I/c DNO Reasi, has been posted as MO at AAM K A Singh R S Pura.

Finally, Dr Sanjay Chada, MO at Ayush H&WC Kanthgali Ramban, has been transferred as MO at AAM Satriyan, Jammu.