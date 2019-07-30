17 killed as Pakistan military plane crashes into residential area

By
Daily Excelsior
-

 

At least 17 people, including 5 crew members and 12 civilians were killed, after a Pakistan military aircraft on a training flight crashed into a residential area in Rawalpindi. A fire which broke out at the crash site injured 12 other people. Rescue teams reached the site of the incident and the fire has been extinguished.

