17 domestic cylinders seized

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Sept 8: Tehsildar Mandi today seized seventeen domestic cylinders following the complaints of shortage and alleged use of domestic cylinders for commercial purposes in restaurants and hotels at Mandi area of district Poonch.

Official sources said that Tehsildar Mandi, Ashfaq Hussain, Tehsil Supply Officer Mandi Manmohan Lal Suri along with the Police team conducts raid in many establishments and seized seventeen domestic cylinders from fourteen restaurants/hotels.

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The seized cylinders were later handed over to Food, Civil Supply Department for further action.