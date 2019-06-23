17-day long annual academic camp of HBET concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: 11th annual academic camp of the “Harbans Bhalla Educational Trust” concluded today.

A colourful function was organized today to mark the occasion, which was graced by Dr Poonam Dhawan as chief guest.

The students performed cultural activities like dancing, singing and shared their experiences during the camp. The 17-day-long camp was attended by 40 girls of class 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th hailing from backward/rural areas which included Dansal, Chak, Doomi, Gajansoo, Chakrali, Birpur, Gurah Slathia, Jourian, etc.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest asked the students to work hard and take full advantage of the support being provided to them by HBET for their bright future and excel in their studies. She lauded the noble contribution of the Trust to society by reaching out to the needy students, especially girls in remote areas and helping them to pursue their education.

Cash prizes of over one lakh were distributed to students who excelled in academics, games and cultural performances by the chief guest. She was accompanied by Dr Sarabjit and Kittu Sethi.

Neetu Sharma, Principal of Bee Enn Nursing Institute, motivated the girls to take up professional courses like nursing so that they can become financially independent and contribute members of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Trustee of HBET said that during the camp, the students were given intensive educational coaching by some of the best teachers and professionals from various fields. “Students were provided free boarding and lodging as well as free study material and medical care by the Trust,” he added.

“Moreover, the students were taken for River Rafting (Chenab River), Aggar Jitto, Panchari and Krimchi Temples. They also attended Yoga classes and celebrated International Yoga Day. Sports competitions were also arranged for them,” he said, adding all these activities were organized to bring out the hidden talent in students and also develop their overall personalities.