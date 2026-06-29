17.55 lakh children receive polio drops on day one, J&K achieves 90% coverage

Intensified Pulse Polio Immunization Campaign

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR/JAMMU, June 28: More than 17.55 lakh children were administered the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) across J&K on the opening day of the three-day Intensified Pulse Polio National Immunisation Day (NID) campaign today, with the Union Territory achieving 93 per cent coverage of its target population.

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According to official figures, 17,55,160 children below the age of five were vaccinated against a target of 18,91,821 across the Union Territory. The campaign utilized 1,00,638 OPV vials during the first day's immunization drive.

The campaign, which began with booth-based vaccination, will continue with intensive house-to-house visits on June 29 and 30 to vaccinate children who may have been missed on the first day. Vaccination teams will also cover transit points and other high-footfall locations to ensure that every eligible child receives polio drops.

The campaign was formally launched by Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakeena Itoo at District Hospital Kulgam, where she administered polio drops to a newborn baby. She urged parents and caregivers to ensure that every child below the age of five receives polio drops during the campaign.

The Kashmir Division recorded 97 per cent coverage, with 10,34,812 children vaccinated against a target of 10,67,947, while the Jammu Division achieved 87 per cent coverage after vaccinating 7,20,348 children against its target of 8,23,874.

Among the districts, Budgam registered the highest achievement at 108 per cent of its target, followed by Ganderbal at 102 per cent.

Anantnag and Srinagar each recorded 98 per cent coverage, while Baramulla achieved 97 per cent. Bandipora and Pulwama registered 94 per cent coverage each, Kupwara 93 per cent, Kulgam 91 per cent and Shopian 87 per cent.

In the Jammu Division, Ramban and Kishtwar led with 95 per cent coverage each, while Jammu district recorded the lowest at 80 per cent. In Poonch, the campaign was inaugurated at Raja Sukhdev Singh District Hospital by Deputy Commissioner Poonch Ashok Kumar Sharma.

The Health Department has deployed 19,902 vaccination teams, including 296 mobile teams and 271 transit teams, supported by more than 2,100 supervisors. A total of 10,827 vaccination booths have been established across J&K for the campaign.

In Sham district of the union territory of Ladakh, Deputy Commissioner Kunzes Angmo along with Block Medical Officer (BMO) Khaltse Dr Javed Ahmed inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to a child.