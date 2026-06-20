163 Imposed Around 11 NEET Re-Examination Centres In Baramulla On June 21

Baramulla, Jun 20: The District Magistrate Baramulla has imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, around 11 examination centres in the district for the smooth and fair conduct of the NEET (UG)-2026 re-examination scheduled on June 21.

According to an order issued by District Magistrate Baramulla, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid (IAS), the restrictions will remain in force within a radius of 200 metres around all designated examination centres from 10:00 AM onwards till the conclusion of the examination.

The order states that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET (UG)-2026 re-examination on June 21 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, with an additional one hour allotted for PwD/PwBD candidates.

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As per the order, only candidates possessing valid admit cards and identity documents will be permitted to enter the examination centres. Examination staff, including superintendents, invigilators, observers, frisking supervisors, videographers and other authorised personnel, will be allowed entry only after verification of their photo identity cards and biometric authentication wherever applicable.

The administration has prohibited the entry of any unauthorised person within a 200-metre radius of the examination centres. Candidates have also been barred from carrying mobile phones, electronic gadgets, calculators, books, notes or any other material that may facilitate unfair means.

The order further prohibits gatherings of more than five persons around the examination centres and bans the use of public address systems and loudspeakers from 12:00 noon to 6:00 PM on the day of the examination.

Officials said the restrictions have been imposed to prevent external interference and ensure that the examination is conducted in a fair, transparent and hassle-free manner.

However, the restrictions will not apply to law enforcement agencies, magistrates and personnel officially associated with the conduct of the examination.

The administration has warned that any violation of the order will attract action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. (JKNS)