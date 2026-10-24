16 years old girl hangs self at her house

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 23: In an apparent case of suicide, a teenage girl was found hanging at her house in Lehar Morh Noul, Tehsil Ramnagar, here today.

According to the reports, Shakti Devi (16), daughter of Om Parkash, resident of Lehar Morh Noul, Tehsil Ramnagar, was found hanging from ceiling fan hook in her house, under mysterious circumstances.

Advertisement

On being informed, Ramnagar Police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead body to hospital for the post-mortem. Cause of provocation behind the extreme step could not be ascertained while Police have registered the case and started further investigation.