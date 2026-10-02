16-year old girl commits suicide

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 1: A 16-year old girl of 11th standard committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in village Rangha, Thanda Pani in Ramnagar, here today.

According to the reports, 11th class student Minakshi Rajput, daughter of Sohan Singh, resident of village Rangha, Thanda Pani in Ramnagar, was found hanging at her house under mysterious circumstances.

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On being informed by the family members, Ramnagar Police rushed to the spot and took the body in its custody. Later, the body was sent for post-mortem. After completion of all the legal formalities and post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family members for last rites. The cause of provocation behind the extreme step could not be ascertained while Police has registered the case and started further investigation.