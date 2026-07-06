16 vehicles seized for illegal mining in Baramulla

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 5: Police today seized 16 vehicles during separate enforcement operations against illegal mining and the unauthorised extraction and transportation of minor minerals across Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said police seized 12 vehicles during two operations in the jurisdiction of Police Station Kunzer. He said acting on reliable source information, a police party of Police Station Kunzer conducted a raid and seized five tippers loaded with illegally extracted clay along with one JCB excavator used in the illegal excavation and transportation of the material.

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"In a separate action during routine patrolling at Hardbani, Kunzer, another police party intercepted six tractors carrying boulders illegally extracted from Ferozpora Nallah. None of the drivers was able to produce any valid authorisation or permission for the extraction and transportation of the minerals," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the drivers admitted that the boulders had been illegally extracted from Ferozpora Nallah, while two drivers fled from the spot, abandoning their tractors. "In this connection, FIR No. 91/2026 has been registered at Police Station Kunzer under the relevant provisions of law, and investigation has been initiated to identify all persons involved and ascertain the full extent of the illegal mining network," the spokesperson said.

He said Baramulla Police, in coordination with the Mining and Geology Department, also carried out enforcement action at different locations across the district under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act. "During the drive, two tippers were seized at Tangmarg for transporting Bajri and Dust without valid royalty documents. A tractor was seized at Dargam for its involvement in the illegal extraction of minerals, while another tipper was intercepted at Pattan for illegally transporting sand and was subsequently seized through the authorised officer of the Mining and Geology Department under the provisions of the MMDR Act," the spokesperson said.