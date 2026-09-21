16 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 20: Police today seized 16 vehicles and took action against illegal mining and transportation of minerals in Shopian, Sopore and Baramulla areas.

A Police spokesperson said police in Shopian and Sopore seized nine vehicles, including two dumpers and seven tractors, involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals without valid authorization. "Police have seized the vehicles on the spot and registered multiple FIRs under relevant provisions of law," the spokesperson said, adding that further investigation has been initiated.

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In Sopore, two vehicles were seized in the jurisdictions of Police Station Panzalla and Police Post Fruit Mandi, the spokesperson said.

In Baramulla, police conducted vehicle-checking operations at Trikanjan, Challa, Warikha, Peerniya Bridge and Nowshera Crossing, checking 82 vehicles, of which 49 were verified through mParivahan, according to the spokesperson.

Six vehicles were seized and 17 were challaned for various traffic violations during the drive, the spokesperson said. The checking covered routes on both sides of the River Jhelum and interior roads connecting nearly 40 villages.

The spokesperson said Baramulla Police, along with the District Mining Officer and his team, also conducted a raid at Veerwan, where two motors being used for illegal mining were seized. The violators were later fined by the Mining Department, he said.

In another action at Jetty Khawjabagh, police seized a tipper allegedly involved in illegal mining, the spokesperson said. "J&K Police remain committed to curbing illegal mining and unauthorized transportation of minerals," the spokesperson said, urging people to comply with traffic and mining regulations and report unlawful activities.