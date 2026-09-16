16 Social Welfare Deptt officers shifted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Government has ordered transfers and postings of 16 officers including JKAS within the Social Welfare Department with immediate effect.

As per the order, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, DPO Kupwara, will hold the additional charge of the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) Kupwara, relieving Sajad Ahmad Bhat (JKAS) of the role.

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Mukthar Ahmad (JKAS), I/c DSWO Budgam, has been assigned the additional charge of I/c DSWO Srinagar. Among those awaiting adjustment, Aadil Iqbal Lone (JKAS) has been posted as I/c DSWO Anantnag with additional charge of CDPO ICDS Project Anantnag while Israr Bukhari (JKAS), CDPO ICDS Project Manjakote, has been moved as CDPO ICDS Project Rajouri, and Aadil Shabir (JKAS) has been posted as CDPO ICDS Project Manjakote.

Several other officers awaiting adjustment received new postings, including Saima Ramzan (JKAS) as CDPO ICDS Project Kakapora, Niharika (JKAS) as CDPO ICDS Project Marh, Punika Pandita (JKAS) as CDPO (HQ) in Mission Director ICDS, Shivani Gotra (JKAS) as CDPO ICDS Project Majalta, and Maqbool Ahmad (JKAS) as CDPO ICDS Project Mendhar.

In other key movements, Dr Lekha Bhasin (JKAS) has been moved from CDPO ICDS Project Pouni to CDPO ICDS Project Gandhinagar, replacing Sakshi Mahajan (JKAS), who has been transferred to CDPO ICDS Project Khour whereas Ranbireshwar Singh Jamwal, CDPO ICDS Project Dansal, has been posted as CDPO Reasi with additional charge of ICDS Projects Arnas and Pouni.

Sonika Parihar (JKAS) has been has been posted as Assistant Director (Adm), Directorate of Social Welfare Jammu, replacing Pallavi Sharma (JKAS), who has been transferred and posted as CDPO ICDS Project Satwari while Tanvi Gupta (JKAS) has been transitioned from CDPO ICDS Project Satwari to CDPO ICDS Project Dansal.