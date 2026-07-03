16 runners assemble for Ladakh Umlingla Challenge

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, July 2: Sixteen endurance runners from different parts of the country have assembled in Leh for the third edition of the Ladakh Umlingla Challenge 2026, a high-altitude road-running event that will begin from Umling La, the world's highest motorable road at an altitude of 5,799 metres.

The participants collected their race bibs and attended an official briefing in Leh, marking the commencement of the event. Organised by Sarmang Society and Sarmang Adventure Tours under the Summit or Surrender - Extreme Altitude Himalayan Race Series, the challenge is scheduled to take place on July 10.

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Unlike conventional marathons, the event is a non-competitive endurance challenge where runners attempt to complete their chosen distance while coping with the extreme conditions at high altitude, where oxygen levels are nearly half those at sea level.

Participants this year represent Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Leh and Kargil. Among them are 69-year-old Manmohan K R and his 66-year-old wife Shamala Manmohan, who will attempt the demanding 70-km challenge. The youngest participants, Javed Ahmed and Jaffar Ali from Kargil, will compete in the 10-km category.

Following the briefing, runners began a week-long acclimatisation programme in and around Leh. They will move to Koyul on July 8 for medical checks and the final race briefing before all categories start from Umling La Top on July 10. The runners are scheduled to return to Leh the following day.