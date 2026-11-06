16 NC legislators to meet Abdullahs in Srinagar to discuss grievances

Omar, Farooq arrive in Srinagar for meeting

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Nov 5: The disgruntled legislators of the National Conference are meeting party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tomorrow to raise their grievances with them.

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Both Chief Minister and party president Dr Farooq Abdullah returned to Srinagar from Jammu and New Delhi respectively today for the meeting.

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One of the legislators told Excelsior that the meeting has been scheduled at 10:30 am in Srinagar. Sixteen legislators are meeting the party leadership with main speakers being Hasnain Masoodi, Nazir Gurezi and Muzafar Iqbal Khan.

These 16 members who are meeting with party leadership are Hasnain Masoodi (Pampore), Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir (Rajpora), Javid Ahmad (Karnah), Saif-ud-Din Bhat (Khansahib), Qaisar Lone (Lolab), Farooq Ahmad Shah (Tangmarg), Mubarak Gul (Eidgah), Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurez), Bashir Ahmad Veeri (Bijbehara), Abdul Majid Bhat alias Larmi (Anantnag West), Aijaz Ahmad Jan (Poonch Haveli), Javid Iqbal Choudhary (Budhal), Arjun Singh Raju (Ramban), Khursheed Ahmad (Gulabgarh), Dr Sajad Shafi (Uri and Muzaffar Iqbal Khan (Thanamandi).

Hilal Akbar Lone (Sonawari), who also took oath along with 16 other legislators at the residence of Qaisar Lone last week, will not be part of the group.

The legislator said that Lone recently met Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Jammu and extended his loyalty with him. He distanced himself from the disgruntled group.

The legislators today met at the residence of MLA Hasnain Masoodi in Srinagar and chalked out the strategy ahead of tomorrow's meeting.

Another legislator said that it has been decided in the meeting that there would be no compromise and they will press for resolution of maximum of their grievances including removal of Nasir Aslam Wani as Chief Minister's Advisor.

The main demands of the legislators are that the government should intensify efforts for seeking restoration of statehood and special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Implementation of Dachigam resolution on cabinet restructuring and ministerial accountability, replacement of Chief Minister's Advisor, Nasir Aslam Wani, consultative advisory group of 2-3 legislators who will brief the Chief Minister about the governance issues and implementation of various works on regular basis, establishment of high powered disciplinary committee in the party, formation of an inquiry committee that will address grievances, strengthening of party's media and communication cell, holding of regular meetings of NC working committee, formation of election cell and major organizational restructuring, are major demands of the MLAs.

The differences within the ruling NC came to the fore after recent cabinet expansion by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in which four new ministers were inducted into the cabinet and one was dropped.

National Conference MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi and MLA Eidgah Mubarak Gul were first to raise questions over their exclusion from the cabinet.

Earlier in the morning, the NC legislator Salman Sagar met Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi and other legislators.

Speaking to reporters Sagar said that there is no rift in the party. "Some party legislators have some small grievances and they are being sorted out. These legislators are in touch with the party leadership," he said.

Sagar said that the legislators are meeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and perhaps the time of the meeting has already been fixed. "There is nothing to speculate," he said.

The legislator said that there are no rebels and there are no disgruntled elements in the party. "The Chief Minister is meeting them and these grievances are being sorted out," he added.

Sagar said that the party president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are in touch with these legislators.

"They were busy for some time so there was some communication gap. They are meeting now, there is nothing to speculate," he added.