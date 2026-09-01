16 Labour Dept officials promoted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 31: The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC), headed by Labour Commissioner, J&K, Charandeep Singh, has approved promotions and career advancements of 16 officials of the Labour Department.

The DPC, at its meeting held on August 21, 2026, considered the cases of eligible officials after examining their service records and other prescribed criteria.

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Nazir Ahmad Najar, Mohammad Salim Sofi and Farooq Ahmad Dar, Labour Inspectors, have been promoted as Labour Officers. Mohd Sharief, Supervisor, has been promoted as Caretaker, while Vitan Malla, MTS, has been promoted as Junior Assistant. Abdul Rashid Bhat, MTS, has been promoted as Supervisor.

Besides these functional promotions, 10 officials have been granted In-Situ Promotion (Non-Functional). They include Aijaz Ahmad Bhat (ALWO), Syed Tanwir Ahmad Shah (MTS), Nazir Ahmad Jagal (MTS), Sanjay Chib (MTS), Bashir Ahmad Wani (MTS), Roman Teji (Sweeper), Mohammad Iqbal (MTS), Chanchal Kumari (Senior Assistant), Mushtaq Ahmad Wani (Medical Assistant) and Shahnaz Parveen (Senior Assistant).

Labour Commissioner Charandeep Singh expressed confidence that the promoted officials, while assuming their enhanced responsibilities, would continue to discharge their duties with dedication, professionalism, integrity.