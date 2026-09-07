16 killed, over 70 injured in Pak road accidents

LAHORE, Sept 7: Sixteen people were killed and over 70 injured in separate road accidents in Pakistan's Punjab and Sindh provinces, officials said on Monday.

The first incident took place in Rahim Yar Khan district, some 600 km from Lahore, on Sunday.

Seven persons died and over 50 were injured when a tractor trolley carrying wedding party guests collided with an overspeeding trailer at Sardar Garh area, Punjab Emergency Services Rescue 1122 spokesperson Mohammad Farooq said.

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The injured were shifted to the Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) and the Mianwali Qureshian Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, where the condition of five of them is stated to be critical, officials said.

The second accident occurred at Thal city in Sindh's Jacobabad district when a passenger bus en route to Lahore veered off the road due to overspeeding and rammed into a tree.

"Nine passengers were killed and 20 others injured in the accident. They were shifted to a local hospital where the condition of four injured is critical," a rescue official said. (PTI)