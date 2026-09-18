16 Killed, Dozens Injured In Suicide Blast During Friday Prayers At Mosque In Northwest Pak

Peshawar, Sep 18: At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured in a powerful suicide blast during Friday prayers at a mosque near police lines in Kohat district in northwest Pakistan, officials said.

The blast occurred at the mosque located near the old Police Lines in Kohat district, around 60 kilometres southwest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's capital Peshawar, they said.

At least 16 people, including five police personnel and 11 civilians, were killed in the suicide blast at the Kohat Police Lines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during Friday prayers, provincial Police Chief Zulfiqar Hameed said.

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No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Citing District Headquarters Hospital's MS Tahir Ali Shah, Geo News reported that 15 bodies were brought to the hospital along with over 50 injured following the blast.

Most of those wounded were worshippers, police said, adding that the blast caused a crater outside the mosque.

According to Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi, rescue teams reached the site shortly after receiving the information and launched a rescue operation.

He said several of those injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for initial medical treatment.

The spokesperson said rescue teams were present at the scene and assessing the situation. (Agencies)