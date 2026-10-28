Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / J&K Govt Orders / 16 Incharge Accounts Officers Transferred By J&K Finance Department

16 Incharge Accounts Officers Transferred By J&K Finance Department

JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government's Finance Department has ordered the transfers and postings of 16 Incharge Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:53 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government's Finance Department has ordered the transfers and postings of 16 Incharge Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra