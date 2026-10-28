16 Incharge Accounts Officers Transferred By J&K Finance Department
JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government's Finance Department has ordered the transfers and postings of 16 Incharge Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government's Finance Department has ordered the transfers and postings of 16 Incharge Accounts Officers in the interest of the administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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