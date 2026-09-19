16 cops among 21 killed in suicide blast in NW Pak

PESHAWAR, Sept 18:

At least 21 people, mostly policemen, were killed and 78 others injured in a suicide blast at a mosque during Friday prayers near the police lines in Kohat district of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

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The blast occurred at the mosque located near the old Police Lines in Kohat, around 60 kilometres southwest of the provincial capital Peshawar, they said.

According to police, an attacker rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the mosque premises, following which an exchange of fire with armed militants took place.

District Health Officer Kohat Dr Nasir Hussain said 21 people, including 16 police personnel and five civilians, were killed and 78 others injured in the explosion.

A little-known militant group, Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack. The group, an alliance comprising the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, Harakat Inqilab-e-Islami Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Islam, was formed in April 2025.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hamid said that an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into the gate of the old police lines, triggering an explosion followed by gunfire.

"The vehicle hit the gate and then exploded, and firing also took place," Hameed said, adding that another suicide blast occurred at the Special Branch building during the exchange of fire with terrorists.

The blast occurred during Friday prayers, leaving a crater outside the mosque and severely damaging its exterior, while a wall also collapsed. Click here to watch video

Most of those wounded were worshippers. Video footage from the site showed the bodies of worshippers lying inside the mosque.

According to the Central Police Office in Peshawar, seven armed militants entered the police lines, where police and the Counter-Terrorism Department engaged them in a gun battle.

Six militants have so far been killed, including suicide bombers and snipers, the official said.

Security officials said security forces and police had cordoned off the area.

The injured, including police personnel, were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, where an emergency was declared, hospital Medical Superintendent Tahir Ali Shah said. (PTI)