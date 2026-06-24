15th Bn JKAP IR organizes wrestling competition in Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: A Wrestling Competition was organised today by the 15th Battalion JKAP IR in collaboration with the Wrestling Association of Jammu & Kashmir UT at Battalion Headquarters, Gulshan Ground, Jammu.

The Under-23 wrestling competition was formally inaugurated by Nisha Nathyal, DIG IR Jammu, who graced the occasion as the chief guest and declared the event open. Members of the Wrestling Association of J&K UT, officials of the battalion, sports enthusiasts, and wrestlers were present on the occasion.

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Around 75 wrestlers (men and women) from various districts of Jammu participated in the Under-23 category with great enthusiasm, displaying remarkable skill, strength, discipline, and sportsmanship. The event provided a valuable platform for young athletes to showcase their talent and gain competitive experience at the UT level.

The chief guest emphasized the importance of sports in promoting physical fitness, discipline and character building among youth. She appreciated the efforts of 15th JKAP IR and the Wrestling Association of J&K UT for organizing the event and encouraging young wrestlers to excel in sports.

At the outset, SSP 15th JKAP IR Dushyant Sharma addressed the participants, Battalion staff, and spectators, highlighting the importance of sports in promoting physical fitness, discipline, teamwork, and a healthy lifestyle. He encouraged young wrestlers to pursue sports with dedication and uphold the spirit of fair play and sportsmanship.

The ongoing competition commenced today and will conclude on June 24, 2026, with final bouts and prize distribution scheduled at the venue.