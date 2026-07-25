15th J&K UT Shooting C’ship underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 24: The second day of the 15th J&K UT Shooting Championship-2026 witnessed keen competition in the 10m Air Rifle (ISSF and NR) and 10m Air Pistol (NR) events at the DYSS Shooting Range, Gandhi Nagar, Mission Olympic Shooting Academy (MOSA) and NCC Shooting Range.

Shooters representing various districts and clubs from across the Union Territory participated in the championship, which is being conducted under the supervision of Organising Secretary Sharat Chander Singh. The competitions are being officiated by the technical panel of the J&K Rifle Association.

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The results of the day were as follows: In the ISSF 10m Air Rifle event, Aneesha Sharma from MOSAJ scored 631.3 , Katrnia Kaif from MOSAJ 621, Monika Meenia JKP Club scored 611.5, Anirudh Sharma from MOSAJ scored 616.1 & Oshien Dutta from MOSAJ scored 618.7.

In the NR Rifle Score (10 M): Hanush Sharma from APS Samba scored 347, Ashwika Mahila APS Sunjwan scored 353, Reetika Gill from APS Samba scored 382 and Devang Sharma from APS Samba scored 365. Moreover, Panav Singh from AIM 10x Shooting Academy scored 302, Vamika Sharma from APS Sunjwan scored 306 and Nandika scored 374, Mannat Choudhary from MOSAJ scored 372, Danish Sharma from APS Sunjwan scored 352 and Kemron from APS Damana scored 320, Shourya from AIM 10X Academy Jammu scored 276 and Karmanay Jamwal from APS Damana scored 349.

In the NR Pistol Score (10 M Pistol): Ronak from MOSAJ scored 360, Kunwarpreet from General Zorawar Singh Rifle Club scored 337, Rajbir from MOSAJ scored 333, Balbinder from JKP scored 299, Sourabh from MOSAJ 340, Amodini from MOSAJ scored 335, Ravi Kumar GZSRC scored 322, Kannu from MOSAJ scored 336, Amir Iqbal from J&K Police scored 356, Bhumika Sharma scored 356, Akriti Sharma APS Samba scored 320, Harshit Sharma from APS Samba scored 332, Avyan Dusgotra scored 371, Jaskuwar from GZSRC score 298, Ragav Sharma from Samba scored 315, Krishna from AIM 10X Academy scored 308, Charvi from MOSAJ scored 343, Shradha from Aim 10X Academy Jammu scored 341, Vanshit Sharma from Samba scored 284, Angel Abrol from Aim 10X Academy scored 301 and Yashovardhan from MOSAJ scored 351.