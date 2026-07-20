15th Jammu District Shooting C’ship commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, July 19: The 15th Jammu District Shooting Championship commenced at the Mission Olympics Shooting Academy, Paloura, with 115 shooters from various clubs and schools participating in the two-day event.

The championship was inaugurated by Dharmvir Singh Jamwal, General Secretary, Jammu District, who formally opened the competition by taking the ceremonial first shot. Among those present were Aneesha Sharma, Asian Gold Medalist, Rajesh Virdhy, Chairman of the Technical Committee of the J&K Rifle Association (JKRA), Vishal Mehra, ISSF Judge, Aman Singh, coach at Mission Olympics Shooting Academy, and coaches Shamsher Singh, Sunny Khajuria and Vishal Sharma.

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Addressing the gathering, Dharmvir Singh Jamwal lauded the efforts of the organising committee and assured full support for the championship. The opening day's competition witnessed impressive performances from trainees of the Mission Olympics Shooting Academy. In the 10-metre Air Rifle event, Laksh Chetan Wazir scored an outstanding 395 out of 400, while Arav Khataia registered 378 out of 400 in the 10-metre Air Pistol event.

The championship is being conducted by the district technical panel comprising Vishal Mehra, Aman Singh, Vishal Sharma, Sunny Khajuria, Shamsher Singh and Aneesha Sharma under the overall supervision of Rajesh Virdhy, Chairman, Technical Committee, JKRA.