150 kanals forest land retrieved from Rohingya refugees at Raika

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 3: The Forest Department today retrieved 150 kanals of forest land from illegally settled Rohingya refugees at Raika area here by removing 21 residential structures.

Officials said an anti-encroachment drive was carried out under the supervision of DFO Jammu Anurag Arya in Compartment 66/B (Raika) of Jammu Forest Division by teams of Forest Department, Forest Protection Force, Revenue Department, and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

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During the action, 17 Katcha and 4 pucca structures raised by illegally settled Rohingya refugees were demolished, they said, adding that similar drives would continue to evict other Rohingya refugees settled in and around Raika Forest area.

With today's action, the Department has retrieved 4,225 Kanals of Forest land in Jammu Forest Division this year.

Officials said the drive was conducted under the overall supervision of CCF Jammu, Dr V S Senthil Kumar, as part of the ongoing encroachment eviction campaign in Jammu province, where more than 68,000 kanals of Forest land have been retrieved since May this year.

Dr Senthil Kumar said the retrieved land would be fenced immediately and plantation undertaken to prevent future encroachments.

As per Government data, there were total 7, 656 Rohingyas across Jammu and Kashmir by August this year.

Of them, 6,737 were identified across the 10 districts of the Jammu region, while 919 were identified across the 10 districts of Kashmir Valley.