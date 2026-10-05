150 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Who Were Living In J&K Being Deported: Officials

SRINAGAR, Oct 5: Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Monday said that 150 Bangladeshi nationals, who were staying illegally in the Union territory, were being deported.

They were taken on a special Indian Air Force plane to Bagdogra, where they were handed over to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, Srinagar police said.

Another batch of 150 Bangladeshis would be deported on October 7, they said.