15 XEns transferred, posted in PW(R&B)

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 2: The Government has issued orders of transfers and postings of 15 In-charge Executive Engineers (Mech) in the PW(R&B) Department.

In-charge Executive Engineer, Mir Irfan-ul-Islam , awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted in Mechanical & Hospital Division Srinagar vice Ansar Hamid Sheikh, who has been sent to Mechanical & Hospital Division, Anantnag.

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Mohd Rafiq Itoo, awaiting orders of adjustment, has been posted in PW(R&B) Mechanical Division Central Kashmir, vice Mir Irfan Muzaffar, who has been sent to Machinery Division Srinagar. Owais Rashid Shah has been shifted from Machinery Division Srinagar to Mechanical and Hospital Div SKIMS/JVC; Ajay Kumar Khajuria, awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted in Mech & Hospital Div Rajouri vice Vishal Verma who has been sent to Mech & Hospital Div Jammu.

Zulfikar Ahmed Bhat has been posted in Lakes Conservation and Management Authority, Talat Mehmood to Jammu Municipal Corporation, Amarpreet Singh to PW(R&B) Mech Div Pir Panjal, Vineet Nanda to Mechnical & Hospital Division Udhampur vice Daljeet Singh, who has now been sent to Mechanical and Hospital Div Kathua.

Meanwhile, the services of three Incharge Executive Engineers (Mech) have been placed at the disposal of Jal Shakti Department. They are Rajeev Gupta, Kaplaish Kumar Pandita and Vishal Mahajan.