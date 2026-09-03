PESHAWAR, Sept 3: At least 15 terrorists have been killed and their attempt to infiltrate the border in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province foiled by security forces, the military's media wing said on Thursday.

The terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij were trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border opposite North Waziristan district on the intervening night of August 31 and September 1, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term that the state uses for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

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The operation lasted 36 hours and 15 terrorists were killed, it said.

During the sanitisation operation, a significant quantity of weapons and ammunition were also recovered.

"This incident along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border once again vindicates Pakistan's persistent stance regarding the abject failure of the Afghan Taliban regime to deny the use of Afghan soil to the terrorist organisation," the ISPR said.

The Afghan Taliban regime has consistently failed to ensure effective border management and honour its international obligations, it added.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan army said at least 21 terrorists were killed in two separate clashes between security forces and rebels in the restive Balochistan province.

The incidents took place on Monday night in Nokcha, Chagai district and Ziarat Cross, Pishin district, during which five security personnel and one Customs official were also killed, the army said in a statement.

It said that 21 terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij were eliminated following effective responses by the security forces.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror activities, particularly in its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces in the past few years. (PTI)