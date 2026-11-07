15 teams participate in Poonch District Rugby C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Nov 6: The two-day District Poonch Rugby Championship 2026-27 concluded at Government Middle School Hurmi Dakhi, Seri Khawaja Ground, with participation of 15 teams in boys' and girls' categories across Sub-Junior, Junior and Senior age groups.

The championship was organised by the District Poonch Rugby Association, affiliated with J&K Rugby Association, under the banner of J&K Sports Council.

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Syed Zakir Hussain Shah was the chief guest and observer, while Munna Puri and Khawaja Muzaffar Ahmad, Zonal Physical Education Officer, Surankote, were the guests of honour. Rafi Dar, Mohd. Saleem and Nazaket Hussain Khan were among the special guests. The matches were officiated by Manzoor Ahmed Rather and Nadeem Ahmed.

Ilahia Public School, Surankote won Sub-Junior Boys and Girls titles, while Sayeed Public Higher Secondary School, Khanetar clinched the Junior Boys title. Seri Khawaja Club won the Senior Boys title. High School Sanai emerged Junior Girls champions, while Higher Secondary School, Seri Khawaja claimed the Senior Girls title. Trophies, prizes and certificates were distributed among the winners and runners-up.