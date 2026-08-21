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Home / Latest News / 15 Injured As SMVDU Staff Bus Meets Accident In Jammu

15 Injured As SMVDU Staff Bus Meets Accident In Jammu

Jammu, Aug 21: At least 15 persons were injured after a staff bus of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) met with an accident near Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu district on Friday. An official said that the bus met...

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Daily Excelsior
01:07 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
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Jammu, Aug 21: At least 15 persons were injured after a staff bus of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) met with an accident near Jhajjar Kotli area of Jammu district on Friday.

An official said that the bus met with an accident allegedly due to brake failure at Jhajjar Kotli, leaving 15 persons injured.

All the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment, he said, adding that more details are awaited.

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