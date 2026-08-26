15 Infants Killed In Fire At Pak Hospital

Islamabad, Aug 26: At least 15 infants were killed on Wednesday after a fire broke out in a gynaecology ward of a major hospital in Pakistan's capital Islamabad.

The fire incident occurred at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), the largest and well-equipped public hospital in the capital.

Geo News reported that 15 babies died in the inferno.

However, there was no official confirmation of the casualties.

PIMS Spokesperson Dr Aneeza Jalil told the Dawn newspaper that 15 babies were in the ward where the fire occurred.

"Some of the babies may have been discharged during the night so the exact number [of casualties] cannot be shared right now," she said.

Asked about the cause of the incident, she said the fire appeared to have erupted due to a short circuit, adding that the fire erupted at around 7 am. She said that the flames had been extinguished but the cooling process would take some time. (AGENCIES)