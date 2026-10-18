IMPHAL/ KAMJONG, Oct 18: At least 15 houses belonging to the Kuki community were set on fire in a hill village in Manipur's Kamjong district, forcing a large number of civilians to flee and take shelter in forest areas and a nearby Army camp, officials said on Sunday.

Suspected militants attacked Chassad village late on Saturday night and set the houses ablaze, they said.

Earlier during the day, a Kuki civilian was killed, and four others sustained bullet injuries when suspected militants attacked the village.

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In a statement, police said a joint column of the Assam Rifles, the Border Security Force and Kamjong Police had been deployed in the affected area to bring the situation under control.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen condemned the violence in Chassad, expressing grief over the death of the Kuki civilian and concern for the injured village leaders and displaced families.

She also called the burning of houses an intolerable crime.

Kipgen said she had instructed the district administration, state police and security forces to maintain round-the-clock vigilance, protect civilian lives and property, and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

In a separate incident at Kamjong district headquarters on Saturday night, three Tangkhul Naga civilians sustained bullet injuries when rival armed groups belonging to another community attacked the village. (Agencies)