15 Free Cash Sources Most People Never Check

Ask the internet how to get free money and it will point you at reward apps almost every time. Those are real enough — apps that let you play games for gift cards pay for clearly defined tasks, and TesterMax, which runs on Android and iOS, works that way. But they are also the narrowest answer to the question, and the one everybody has already heard.

The wider answer is duller and often worth more: money that is already yours, sitting somewhere you have not thought to look. Refunds nobody processed. Accounts you forgot. Balances that expired quietly. Here are fifteen places worth checking, roughly in order of how much people tend to leave behind.

What money is already yours?

Unclaimed property in your state. Every US state holds forgotten bank balances, uncashed cheques, insurance payouts and utility deposits, and hands them back on request. Start at unclaimed.org, run by the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, which routes you to the official state search. It is free. Anyone charging a finder's fee for this is charging you for a form. States you used to live in. The search above is state by state, so a single lookup misses anything left behind by a house move, a first job, or a student account you closed badly. Check every state you have lived in, and any state where you have held an account. Old 401(k)s and pensions. Job changes strand retirement accounts constantly. The US Department of Labor now runs a Retirement Savings Lost and Found database that lets you search for plans tied to your name rather than chasing former employers one at a time. Employers that merged, rebranded or folded are the hardest cases to trace manually, and they are exactly the ones a central database is built for. Tax credits you never claimed. Refundable credits only arrive if a return is filed, and people who owe nothing often don't file at all. There is a window for filing retroactively, which means a return you skipped years ago may still be worth submitting. Deposits held after you moved out. Security deposits get partially refunded, disputed, then forgotten. Depending on where you rented, the landlord may also owe interest on the sum they held.

What can you claim back from something you already bought?

Class action settlements. If you owned the product or used the service, you are usually eligible whether or not you knew the case existed. A large share of settlements accept claims with no proof of purchase — you attest, you file, you wait. The claim windows are the catch, since they close on a fixed date and nobody chases you. Airline refunds you never took. US rules require carriers to refund tickets automatically when a flight is cancelled or significantly changed and you decline the alternative they offer. Automatic is doing a lot of work in that sentence. If you accepted a voucher under pressure, or the refund never appeared, it is worth reopening. Price adjustments after purchase. Plenty of retailers will refund the difference if an item drops in price within a set window of your buying it. Almost nobody asks. The policy is usually published; the process is usually an email. Insurance you overpaid for. Cancelled policies, duplicated cover, and premiums paid past a sold or written-off vehicle all generate refunds that insurers do not always volunteer. Mutual insurers also make occasional payouts to policyholders. Warranties and recalls. Recalls are announced and then largely ignored. Manufacturers reimburse repairs, replace parts, and sometimes refund the item outright, and the recall databases are searchable by model number.

What is sitting unused in accounts you already have?

Gift card balances. Not the cards you lost — the ones with four dollars left that you stopped carrying. Balances can be checked online, combined into an account balance at some retailers, and in certain states, unspent card value eventually becomes unclaimed property, which loops back to source one. Loyalty points and airline miles. Points expire on schedules that vary wildly by programme, and expiry is often reset by any qualifying activity, however small. Auditing what you hold takes an evening once a year. Utility and efficiency rebates. Energy suppliers and local programmes rebate insulation, thermostats, appliances and sometimes just enrolling in an off-peak scheme. These are regional, underclaimed, and usually paid as bill credit or a cheque. Your supplier's own site is the place to start, since the schemes change with each funding cycle and third-party lists go stale quickly. Account opening bonuses. Banks, brokerages and fintech products pay for new deposits, and sign up bonus apps track the current offers. Read the qualifying conditions carefully, because the money is real but the direct deposit or minimum balance requirement usually is too.

What can you earn from scratch on a phone?

Everything above is recovery — money you were owed. The fifteenth source is different, because it starts at zero.

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Reward tasks on your phone. Reward platforms pay for specific, verifiable actions: reach a milestone in a game, install an app and complete a first goal, try a particular feature. TesterMax runs on that model, with bonus tasks on daily, weekly and monthly cycles, welcome and level bonuses, achievement bonuses, and a daily check-in streak that applies a multiplier. Coins convert to PayPal or Venmo, to game credit, or to gift cards — Amazon, Google Play, Steam, Walmart, Target, DoorDash and others. The task list is visible up front, so you can test it out and see what a given offer actually asks of you before spending time on it. Rewards vary by offer, device and region, so treat any figure you read elsewhere as somebody else's result rather than a forecast of yours.

How do you actually work through this list?

Not in one sitting. The recovery sources reward a single concentrated hour: run the unclaimed property searches for every state you have lived in, check the retirement database, and audit your gift cards and points. It is the highest-value hour on this list, and you never have to repeat it in the same way.

The rest are habits rather than tasks. Check recalls when you register a product. Ask for the price adjustment. Note settlement claim deadlines when you see one that applies. And if you want the phone-based route, treat it as a way to earn free gift cards from time already spent rather than as a source of income — that framing is the difference between people who find it useful and people who quit in a fortnight.

The uncomfortable part of this list is that most of it is money that was always yours. It just needed somebody to ask for it.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not serve as professional advice. Read their terms of use for more information.