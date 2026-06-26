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15 Advocates designated as Senior Advocates

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, June 25: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has designated 15 Advocates as Senior Advocates. According to an order issued by the Registrar General, M K Sharma, the designation has been conferred with effect...

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Daily Excelsior
04:52 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has designated 15 Advocates as Senior Advocates.

According to an order issued by the Registrar General, M K Sharma, the designation has been conferred with effect from May 22, 2026, subject to the provisions of the Advocates Act, 1961 and the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh (Designation of Senior Advocates) Rules, 2025.

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The Advocates designated as Senior Advocates are Arifa Jan, Ajay K Gandotra, Muzaffar Iqbal Khan, Rozina Afzal, Pran Nath Bhat, Abdul Rashid Malik, Monika Kohli, Adarsh Kumar Sharma, Pawan Kumar (Kundal), Mandeep Reen, Radha Sharma, Ajay Pal Singh, Anshuja Sharma Tak, Manzoor Ali and Vikas Mangotra.

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