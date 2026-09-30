146 stone crusher closure orders, 229 legal notices issued after 517 inspections in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 29: The Government today said Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) has issued 146 closure orders and 229 legal notices after inspecting 517 stone-crushing units across the Union Territory since January 2025, with violations of environmental and regulatory requirements detected in 254 cases.

The violations included failure to obtain the required No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned Deputy Commissioner, operating without the mandatory consent of the JKPCC and running units without adequate pollution-control measures or devices.

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The figures were disclosed in reply to a question by Poonch Haveli MLA Ajaz Ahmad Jan, who sought details of new stone crushers granted permission, compliance with environmental and siting norms, applications received and disposed of, and enforcement action against operating units.

Of the 517 inspections, 318 were conducted in Kashmir division, where violations were detected in 179 cases. The JKPCC issued 154 legal notices and 112 closure directions/orders.

Pulwama recorded the highest number of inspections in Kashmir, with 161 units checked. Violations were detected in 67 cases, resulting in 67 legal notices and 44 closure orders. Budgam recorded 49 inspections, with violations detected in all 49 cases, followed by 49 legal notices and 49 closure orders.

In Anantnag 26 units were inspected and violations were found in 23 cases. Three legal notices were issued and closure was recommended in three cases. Baramulla recorded 47 inspections, 19 violations, 19 legal notices and seven closure orders.

Kulgam had nine inspections and six violations, with six legal notices and three closure orders. Kupwara recorded seven inspections and seven violations, leading to three legal notices and four closure orders. Bandipora had six inspections and six violations, with six legal notices issued. Shopian recorded six inspections, one violation and one legal notice.

Two units were inspected in Srinagar, with one violation recorded, while five units were inspected in Ganderbal without any violation being reported.

In Jammu division, 199 inspections were conducted, resulting in 75 legal notices and 34 closure directions. Poonch recorded 20 inspections and 13 legal notices, with no closure direction shown in the tabulated figures.

Rajouri recorded the highest number of inspections in Jammu division at 36, followed by Udhampur and Kishtwar with 25 each. Jammu South recorded 19 inspections, Doda 20, Jammu North 15, Reasi 12, Samba 11 and Kathua 10.

The Government said enforcement directions were issued under Section 33-A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, and Section 31-A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

It identified three principal grounds for closure action: failure to obtain the required NOC from the concerned Deputy Commissioner under S.O. 60 of 2021 dated February 23, 2021; operation without JKPCC consent as required under the Water and Air pollution-control laws; and operation with inadequate or no pollution-control measures or devices.

On new stone crushers, the Government said permissions had been granted in accordance with the criteria and norms fixed by the competent authority, applicable environmental guidelines and siting criteria. It referred to JKPCC Order No. 70 of 2025 dated May 9, 2025, prescribing criteria and norms for establishment and operation of stone crushers, and Order No. 124-JKPCC of 2025 dated August 30, 2025, which amended the siting criteria.