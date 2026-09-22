14,255 Russian poplars felled in 3 yrs: Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: As many as 14,255 Russian poplar trees have been cut down across Kashmir Valley during the last three years, the Government informed the J&K Legislative Assembly today.

The Government, in a written reply to a question by MLA Mushtaq Guroo, said restrictions had been imposed on the plantation of female Russian poplar trees across the Valley following concerns over their airborne, allergy-inducing cotton fluff.

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However, it said a committee constituted by the Government on the directions of the High Court examined scientific reports and expert opinions and found no established scientific link between poplar pollen and allergies or asthma.

The committee, constituted under the chairmanship of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests through Government Order No. 470-JK(GAD) of April 14, 2020, was tasked with examining concerns associated with poplar fluff and assessing the necessity of female poplar trees.

According to the Government, the committee concluded that while there was no established scientific connection between poplar pollen and allergies or asthma, the cotton-like fluff released by female poplars could act as a carrier of dust, fungal spores and pollen, causing nuisance in densely populated areas.

Recognising the economic and ecological importance of poplars, the committee recommended phased removal of female poplars and promotion of male, cotton-free poplar clones among farmers.

The Government said that, based on these recommendations, the Forest Department had been removing mature trees through auction in a phased manner, while the Revenue Department was also removing trees in compliance with the High Court directions.

The Government said 9,954 poplar trees were cut down in Budgam, the highest among the districts, followed by 1,648 in Baramulla, 792 in Anantnag, 754 in Ganderbal, 637 in Srinagar, 235 in Kulgam and 235 in Pulwama.

The total number of trees removed from these seven districts stands at 14,255.

The Government's reply also noted that the High Court had issued directions in May 2015 regarding restrictions on the plantation of female Russian poplar trees and subsequently issued a blanket felling order on April 10, 2020, following ecological and economic concerns raised by experts.