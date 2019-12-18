142 students of RMPS participate in short trek

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 18: ‘Adventure Picnics Programme’ under which one-day short treks are being organized by Tawi Trekkers J&K, in Mansar -Mahore Garh area for school students in the age group of 10 to 14 years, has become an instant hit with the young boys and girls with about 150 students and teachers of various schools participating in the unique adventure picnics, every day.

In the process 9th group comprising 142 students of R M Public School, Chowadi, Jammu participated in the day long programme, today.

Nine teachers of the school also accompanied the budding trekkers along with professional mountaineers and trekkers of Tawi Trekkers J&K which included Sonam Sidharth, Manik Slathia, Shashi Kant Sharma, Sourav Deep Singh, Abhimanyu Sherpa and Himani Choudhary.

With this total participation of R M Public School has gone up to 436 including 26 teachers and the overall participation in the programme mainly from Shiksha Niketan group of schools, J K Montessorie Sr. Secondary School, Talab Tiloo, Jammu and Shastri Memorial Hr. Sec. School, Patoli, Jammu has reached 1162 including 87 teachers and helpers.

A number of other renowned schools including Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Bantalab, Jammu, Oriental Academy Sr. Sec. School, Afghan Mohalla, Jammu, Shining Star Academy, Muthi, Jammu, MNDP School, RS Pura have already registered for the programme and the participation is likely to increase substantially in the days to come.

During the day long venture the budding adventurers besides learning about the origin of the lakevis a vis the origin of the Himalaya also learnt about the faunae and flora of the area. The main attraction, however, was a short trek in the Mansar-Mohore Garh area wherefrom they could enjoy a panoramic view of the serene Mansar lake. The participants also visited the local zoo and were thrilled to watch the beautiful birds and wild animals in their natural habitats.